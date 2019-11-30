Have your say

Pompey welcome Altrincham to Fratton Park in the FA Cup third round today.

Kenny Jackett's men are firm favourites to defeat the National League North side.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

The Blues sit 66 places above Alty in the pyramid as they aim to put themselves in the hat for Monday night’s draw.

Here’s all the key information you need to know heading into the tie...

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett will name a strong side to face Altrincham.

The Blues boss can afford to give his fringe players a run-out in next week’s EFL Trophy clash against Northampton and aims to continue the momentum his side have recently built.

Sean Raggett is back from an adductor injury he picked up in the first-round win over Harrogate.

Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie (both hamstring) are set to return for the visit of Peterborough on Saturday, December 7.

Pompey need to organise a reserve game for Jack Whatmough, who’s in full training after a long-term knee setback.

Bryn Morris remains sidelined following abdomen surgery.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, Brandon Haunstrup, Christian Burgess, Oli Hawkins, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Anton Walkes, Ryan Williams, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman.

Altrincham team news

Tom Peers was the hero in Alty’s 1-0 first-round victory over York.

And the Warrington-born midfielder also was on target as Altrincham beat the same opposition by the same scoreline in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Former Accrington striker Luke Wall is set to continue leading the line for Phil Parkinson’s side, while ex-Rotherham and Morecambe keeper Tony Thompson will be in goal.

Likely line-up: Tony Thompson, Shaun Densmore, Andy White, James Jones, Tom Hannigan, Jake Moult, Tom Peers, Sean Williams, Jordan Hulme, Josh Hancock, Luke Wall. Subs: John Johnston, Max Harrop, Connor Hampson, Toby Mullarkey, Simon Richman, Joel Torrance.

Match odds

Pompey: 2/11

1-0 13/2, 2-0 19/4, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 11/2, 3-1 10/1, 3-2 33/1

Altrincham: 18/1

1-0 40/1, 2-0 125/1, 2-1 45/1, 3-0 45/1, 3-1 150/1, 3-2 125/1

Draw: 6/1

0-0 16/1, 1-1 11/1, 2-2 28/1, 3-3 125/1

Referee

Tom Nield (West Yorkshire)

Head to head

Pompey

P23 W11 D7 L5

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis and Ellis Harrison (both 7)

Most appearances: Ben Close (23)

Most bookings: Christian Burgess and John Marquis (both 4)

Altrincham

P21 W10 D6 L5

Top scorer: Jordan Hulme (11)

Jordan James: Ben Wiles (20)

Most bookings: Andrew White (4)

Other fixtures

Form guide

Pompey

W 3-2 (H) Rotherham League One

W 3-0 (A) Rochdale League One

W 2-1 (A) Harrogate Town FA Cup

W 4-1 (H) Southend United League One

D 1-1 (H) Oxford United League One

Altrincham

W 1-0 (A) Altrincham FA Trophy

W 3-0 (H) Gateshead National League North

W 5-1 (H) Hereford National League North

W 1-0 (A) York FA Cup

D 2-2 (A) King's Lynn National League North

Other FA Cup fixtures

Today (all 3pm unless stated)

Cheltenham v Port Vale, Forest Green v Carlisle, Kingstonian v AFC Fylde, Oldham v Burton, Shrewsbury v Mansfield, Walsall v Oxford, Eastleigh v Crewe (5.30pm)

Sunday (all 2pm unless stated)

Blackpool v Maidstone, Bristol Rovers v Plymouth, Coventry v Ipswich, Crawley v Fleetwood, Exeter v Hartlepool, Gillingham v Doncaster, Northampton v Notts County, Peterborough v Dover, Rochdale v Boston, Tranmere v Chichester (3pm)

Monday

Solihull v Rotherham (7.45pm)