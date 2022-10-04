2. Zak Swanson

The former Arsenal youngster is having to bide his time for first-team opportunities having featured just one in the league this season. That's despite Joe Rafferty missing the past three games through injury and left-back Connor Ogilvie coming over to deputise at right-back. Seen as a 'project' by Cowley, it's these types of games which the manager believes will aid Swanson's development and have him pushing for more game time further down the line.

Photo: Jason Brown