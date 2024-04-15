And that potentially means a place in the Blues pantheon of greats as Barnsley arrive at Fratton Park.

But how will John Mousinho go, as he bids to deliver a night to go down in Pompey legend?

We’ve given you the inside track with how we believe the Blues will go under lights at PO4.

1 . Pompey v Barnsley: predicted line-up Here's how we think Pompey will line up tonight. Photo Sales

2 . GK Will Norris League One team of the season spot says it all for keeper's important. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . RB Joe Rafferty Edges Swanson, but it really is a very close call. Impressed at Bolton. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . CB Sean Raggett Build the statue. Colossal at Bolton and a collosus this season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales