Portsmouth v Barnsley: how Blues will line up as they bid for title glory under Fratton lights

Title glory awaits Pompey under the lights at Fratton Park tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:03 BST

And that potentially means a place in the Blues pantheon of greats as Barnsley arrive at Fratton Park.

But how will John Mousinho go, as he bids to deliver a night to go down in Pompey legend?

We’ve given you the inside track with how we believe the Blues will go under lights at PO4.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up tonight.

1. Pompey v Barnsley: predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up tonight.

Photo Sales
League One team of the season spot says it all for keeper's important.

2. GK Will Norris

League One team of the season spot says it all for keeper's important. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Edges Swanson, but it really is a very close call. Impressed at Bolton.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

Edges Swanson, but it really is a very close call. Impressed at Bolton. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Build the statue. Colossal at Bolton and a collosus this season.

4. CB Sean Raggett

Build the statue. Colossal at Bolton and a collosus this season. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BluesBarnsleyPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.