And that potentially means a place in the Blues pantheon of greats as Barnsley arrive at Fratton Park.
But how will John Mousinho go, as he bids to deliver a night to go down in Pompey legend?
We’ve given you the inside track with how we believe the Blues will go under lights at PO4.
1. Pompey v Barnsley: predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line up tonight.
2. GK Will Norris
League One team of the season spot says it all for keeper's important. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Joe Rafferty
Edges Swanson, but it really is a very close call. Impressed at Bolton. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Sean Raggett
Build the statue. Colossal at Bolton and a collosus this season. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.