Portsmouth v Blackpool injury news as 8 out and 2 doubts

Portsmouth return to League One action against Blackpool this weekend but John Mousinho is having to work with a somewhat depleted squad.

Portsmouth have had double the time to prepare for this weekend's League One meeting with Blackpool, with John Mousinho admitting that the international break had provided his side with invaluable time to regroup ahead of a hectic festive fixture period.

However, despite time away from competitive action, Pompey are still carrying a few walking wounded with key squad members suffering from long-term injuries or shorter term lay-offs. The Tangerines are also set to be without some key stars on Saturday afternoon, with a frustrated midfielder pushing to be involved against the league leaders.

The News is on hand with your latest team news and injury updates ahead of this weekend's League One action at Fratton Park.

1 . Tino Anjorin - Portsmouth OUT - Tore his hamstring at the start of the month in FA Cup defeat to Chesterfield and set to be out until the New Year.

2 . Josh Dockerill - Portsmouth OUT - Long-term absentee with a knee injury picked up in pre-season.

3 . Tom Lowery - Portsmouth OUT - Had hoped to return after the break but John Mousinho remains 'cautious' and is set to miss Blackpool meeting.