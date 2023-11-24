Portsmouth v Blackpool: Two changes as Blues deal with injury issues on return to action at Fratton Park
Pompey return to action as Blackpool arrive at Fratton Park after the international break.
By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Nov 2023
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT
John Mousinho’s side are out to make it 27 league games unbeaten against the Tangerines and retain their spot at the head of League One.
The Blues have injury issues to deal with as many as six first-teamers sidelined. Here’s how we think Mousinho will go.
