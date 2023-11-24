News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Blackpool: Two changes as Blues deal with injury issues on return to action at Fratton Park

Pompey return to action as Blackpool arrive at Fratton Park after the international break.
By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT

John Mousinho’s side are out to make it 27 league games unbeaten against the Tangerines and retain their spot at the head of League One.

The Blues have injury issues to deal with as many as six first-teamers sidelined. Here’s how we think Mousinho will go.

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack is back for the clash with Blackpool.

1. Predicted line-up

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack is back for the clash with Blackpool. Photo: Jason Brown

Question marks over the goals conceded against Charlton, no doubt, but Norris has a lot of credit in the bank after his performances this season.

2. GK Will Norris

Question marks over the goals conceded against Charlton, no doubt, but Norris has a lot of credit in the bank after his performances this season. Photo: Jason Brown

Remains one of the most consistent performers this season and in possession of the right-back position still.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

Remains one of the most consistent performers this season and in possession of the right-back position still. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey have been sent reeling by Poole's injury but Raggett scarcely put a foot wrong against Charlton.

4. CB: Sean Raggett

Pompey have been sent reeling by Poole's injury but Raggett scarcely put a foot wrong against Charlton. Photo: Jason Brown

