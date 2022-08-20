Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

‘I’ve got a lot of respect for Joey Barton.

‘Anyone who stands the best of time in football, I’ll always respect.

‘My Lincoln team played against Burnley, when he was centre midfield and he gave an exemplary performance on how to land on the second ball, technically he was a really good player, his range of passing was outstanding, and now he’s obviously moved into football management.

‘He would have hand some really good managers who he would have played under who will no doubt have shaped his managerial style and he’ll have added his own personality to that as well.

Pompey entertain Bristol Rovers today in League One

‘We know they will be a really difficult opponent after a rollercoaster of a season last year.

‘Their form for this calendar year is the best in England – they’ve managed to take that confidence into the season with two wins from three

‘I think we’ll face a very combative Bristol Rovers team.’

Joey Barton

‘They (Pompey) are not going to change for us.

‘They will be 4-4-2, 4-3-1-2 when they’re squeezing the pitch down.

‘They do all the basics really well, they defend the set-piece superbly. They attack you from your set play, they attack you from throw-ins, they invite you to throw the ball back and press it.

‘We’re going to have to be the best version of us to take maximum points, but again we’ve got to show a completely different level of performance. It’s all well and good talking about it, but when that whistle blows on Saturday we must execute.’

Pompey team news

Pompey are reporting a clean bill of health heading into the game against Bristol Rovers.

Joe Morrell trained with the group all week following a hernia operation and is in contention to feature against The Gas.

And the same applies to Clark Robertson (foot) and Denver Hume (back) following their injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jayden Reid (both hamstrings) were both out on the grass on Tuesday and Thursday as they made inroads on their recoveries.

Whether any of the above made it into the starting XI remains to be seen, with places on the bench more likely for a select few.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Ronan Curtis, Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott.

Bristol Rovers team news

The visitors hope to welcome back Josh Grant for the trip to Fratton Park after he missed the 3-0 defeat to Barnsley in midweek.

However, he’ll face a late fitness test to determine whether he’ll be involved.

Summer signing James Gibbons misses out with a foot injury that is expected to keep him out of action for three months.

Manager Joey Barton admitted he doesn’t have the numbers to make wholesale changes to the side that lost to the Tykes on Tuesday night.

Predicted XI: James Belshaw, Luca Hoole, James Connolly, Lewis Gibson, Antony Evans, Paul Coutts, Jordan Rossiter, Aaron Collins, John Marquis, Harry Anderson, Harvey Saunders.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 3/1

1-0 13/2, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 12/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 25/1

Bristol Rovers: 7/2

1-0 12/1, 2-0 22/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 11/4

0-0 10/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Gavin Ward

Key Stats (all competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P5 W3 D2 L0

League Position: 3rd (8 points)

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (5)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (2)

Discipline: 2 yellow card, 0 red cards

Bristol Rovers

Record this season: P5 W3 D0 L2 (all competitions)

League Position: 10th (6 points)

Top goalscorer: Aaron Colllins (3)

Most Assists: Aaron Collins, John Marquis Antony Evans and Harry Anderson (all 1)

Discipline: 9 yellow cards, 0 red cards

Form guide

Pompey

W 4-1 Cambridge United (H) – League One

W 2-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

W 3-0 Cardiff (A) – Carabao Cup

D 0-0 Lincoln (H) – League One

D 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – League One

Bristol Rovers

L 3-0 Barnsley (A) – League One

W 1-0 Oxford United (H) – League One

L 1-0 Crawley (A) – Carabao Cup

W 4-0 Burton (A) – League One

L 2-1 Forest Green (H) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)