Portsmouth v Burton: Team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, referee, key stats and how to watch live stream

Here’s all you need to know about the game at Fratton Park (7.45pm) – which is also available to watch via iFollow (£10 via portsmouth.co.uk)

Pompey team news

Pompey hope to welcome back Mahlon Romeo for tonight’s visit of Burton.

The on-loan Millwall wing-back missed Saturday’s trip to Oxford with a ankle injury.

But manager Danny Cowley hopes to be in a position to use him against the Brewers as he looks for solutions to selection posers thrown up by injuries and suspensions.

If the Blues win their appeal against Joe Morrell’s Kassam Stadium red card, then he could still feature tonight.

There remains hope on that front – but that’s were it runs out, with Shaun Williams (back), Kieron Freeman (concussion and ankle) and Jay Mingi (dislocated shoulder) all adding to Pompey’s threadbare outfield numbers.

Pompey play host to Burton tonight in League One

Harry Jewitt-White has been recalled from his loan spell at the Hawks and is likely to be included in the squad,

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis, Tyler Walker. Subs: Ollie Webber, Clark Robertson, Harry Jewitt-White, Marcus Harness, Reeco Hckett, George Hirst, Aiden O’Brien.

Burton team news

Gassan Ahadme could return to the Burton line-up on his reunion with his former Pompey team-mates at Fratton Park.

The forward has featured five times for the Brewers since his Blues departure last month but was forced to start Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the bench.

That followed a knee injury which he picked up in Burton’s previous game against Lincoln.

But the 21-year-old could be handed a recall for the trip to PO4 – especially if he thinks he has a point to prove.

Definitely out is defender Deji Oshilaja, who picked up a hamstring injury against the Owls – as is former Pompey triallist Ryan Leak (facial injury).

Meanwhile, Burton have doubts over John Brayford, Sam Hughes and Jonny Smith.

Predicted line-up: Ben Garratt, Sam Hughes, John Brayford, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Thomas Hamer, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Maddox, Williams Kokolo, Joe Powell, Harry Chapman, Gassan Ahadme.Substitutes: Matej Kovar, Christian Saydee, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Ciaran Gilligan, Michael Mancienne, Charlie Lakin, Louis Moult

What’s been said

Danny Cowley (via portsmlouthfc.co.uk)

‘We were very disappointed to come away with nothing on Saturday, but I was proud of their efforts and fight.

‘I was also proud of our supporters and the way we stuck together as a football club in a difficult moment.

‘We’re going to need all of those qualities again on Tuesday and it’s a time when we have stand as one.

‘I’m sure that if we keep doing that then we’ll find a way through this because there was a benchmark of the grit and determination that’s required.

‘We made some changes in January and the group has naturally evolved, but we saw a connection with the fans at Oxford.

‘Now we need to build on that and we totally understand that it has to start with our performance on the pitch.

‘We have to give them something to get behind. If we can do that, then we know they’ll be right there with us.’

Dino Maamria (via burtonalbionfc.co.uk)

‘Since the new year they’ve had a tough time, but I know Dan and Nicky very well.

‘They are resilient and always come back stronger and, like anyone else, I am sure they will pick a team that will come out and fight.

‘They are a big club and are in a position they aren’t happy with, and I think they will select a team that responds well to that.’

Referee

Craig Hicks

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P36 W13 D8 L15

League Position: 13th (38 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (5)

Discipline: 57 yellow cards, 2 red card

Burton

Record this season: P35 W13 D7 L15

League Position: 12th (39 points)

Top goalscorer: Daniel Jebbison (7) – now back at Sheffield United.

Most Assists: Jonny Smith (3)

Discipline: 53 yellow cards, 4 red card

Form guide

Pompey

L 3-2 Oxford (A) – League One

L 2-1 Charlton (H) – League One

L 1-0 Sunderland (A) – League One

D 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (A) – League One

L 2-1 MK Dons (H) – League One

Burton

L 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) – League One

W 2-1 Lincoln (A) – League One

L 1-0 MK Dons (H) – League One

D 1-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

W 3-1 Gillingham (A) – League One

Other fixtures

