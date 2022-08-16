Portsmouth v Cambridge: what's been said, team news, predicted XIs, referee, key stats and form guides
Pompey are back under the lights at Fratton Park tonight as the Blues quickly return to League One action against Cambridge.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (7.45pm).
What’s been said
Danny Cowley (Pompey manager)
‘We play a Cambridge team that there is a lot to like.
‘Mark Bonner has done a wonderful job, firstly getting the club promoted from League Two, last year were incredibly competitive and grew as the season went on.
‘It’s a team that has a clear identity, a team that has a group of players that fit that identity and it’s not surprising to us that they’ve had such a good start to the season.’
Mark Bonner (Cambridge manager)
‘There’s no doubt the size of clubs we come up against.’
‘I think it’s inspiring, exciting and challenging for us to try and show that we can compete on a level with these clubs that have far greater resources.
‘I think the best sign of where we’ve come from and where we’re trying to compete is our next seven days. We’re playing Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Southampton, who were all Premier League teams when I was growing up, so that’s a fairly good seven days to look forward to.’ (Cambridgeshire Live)
Pompey team news
Danny Cowley revealed midfielder Joe Morrell trained freely with the group on Monday for the first time since his groin injury.
The 25-year-old was absent for the Blues last three pre-season friendlies along with the first four games of the campaign.
The Blues boss is hopeful of a return to the match-day squad against Bristol Rovers on Saturday for the Welsh international, with tonight’s tie coming too soon to feature.
Cowley also admitted his side’s injury concerns are in a good place ahead of the game as Denver Hume and Clark Robertson continue their recoveries.
Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs, Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Ronan Curtis, Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott.
Cambridge team news
Striker Harvey Knibbs is available for the trip to Fratton Park despite picking up a knock against Exeter on Saturday.
The 23-year-old was substituted midway through the second half with a back problem but Mar Bonner insists he will be fit to play.
The U’s boss also admitted that he will be making a number of changes from the side that beat the Grecians 2-1.
Former Pompey duo Adam May and Brandon Haundstrup are both in contention to feature in tonight’s game with the latter hoping for a first start since his summer move.
Predicted XI: Dimitar Mitov, George Williams, Jubril Okedina, Lloyd Jones, Brandon Haundstrup, Adam May, Paul Digby, Sam Smith, Harvey Kibbs, Shilow Tracey, Joe Ironside.
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Pompey: 7/10
1-0 6/1, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 12/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 25/1
Cambridge: 4/1
1-0 12/1, 2-0 22/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1
Draw: 11/4
0-0 10/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1
Referee
Chris Pollard
Key Stats (all competitions)
Pompey
Record this season: P4 W2 D2 L0
League Position: 9th (5 points)
Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (4)
Most Assists: Michale Jacobs, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis, Marlon Pack, Michael Morrison (1)
Discipline: 2 yellow card, 0 red cards
Cambridge
Record this season: P4 W3 D0 L1
League Position: 6th (6 points)
Top goalscorer: Liam O’Neil, Harvey Knibbs, Paul Digby, Sam Smith (1)
Most Assists: Jack Lankester (2)
Discipline: 7 yellow cards, 0 red cards
Form guide
Pompey
W 2-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One
W 3-0 Cardiff (A) – Carabao Cup
D 0-0 Lincoln (H) – League One
D 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – League One
W 3-2 Barnet (A) – Friendly
Cambridge
W 2-1 Exeter (H) – League One
L 1-0 Oxford United (A) – League One
W 1-0 Millwall (H) – League One
W 1-0 MK Dons (H) – League One
L 2-1 Hull (H) – Friendly
Other fixtures (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)
Barnsley v Bristol Rovers, Bolton Wanderers v Morecambe, Burton Albion v Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers, Fleetwood Town v Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers v Accrington Stanley, MK Dons v Port Vale, Oxford United v Lincoln City, Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury Town v Derby County.