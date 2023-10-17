League leaders Pompey will host League One new boys Carlisle United in the first game after the international break.

John Mousinho’s men have started the season well and are the only unbeaten team left in the division with eight wins and four draws from their opening 12 matches.

The Blues are hoping to return to the second tier of English football for the first time since their relegation in 2012 and they are currently looking to extend a five-game winning streak in the league.

Meanwhile, Carlisle United have endured a difficult start to life in a new division after last season’s play-off triumph. They currently find themselves in 20th position with two wins from their opening 13 matches - although they did pull off a shock 3-1 victory at Bolton Wanderers in their last away game.