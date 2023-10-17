News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Portsmouth v Carlisle injury news as 6 out and 1 doubt

Pompey host Carlisle in their next League One clash

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST

League leaders Pompey will host League One new boys Carlisle United in the first game after the international break.

John Mousinho’s men have started the season well and are the only unbeaten team left in the division with eight wins and four draws from their opening 12 matches.

The Blues are hoping to return to the second tier of English football for the first time since their relegation in 2012 and they are currently looking to extend a five-game winning streak in the league.

Meanwhile, Carlisle United have endured a difficult start to life in a new division after last season’s play-off triumph. They currently find themselves in 20th position with two wins from their opening 13 matches - although they did pull off a shock 3-1 victory at Bolton Wanderers in their last away game.

Both sides are returning to action after a busy international break. With that in mind, we take a look at all the key injury news and fitness doubts ahead of the contest.

Expected return: not confirmed. (Getty Images)

1. Tom Lowery: Knee injury

Expected return: not confirmed. (Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Expected return 21 October vs Carlisle. (Getty Images)

2. Connor Ogilvie: Doubtful

Expected return 21 October vs Carlisle. (Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Expected return: January 2024(Getty Images)

3. Anthony Scully: Knee injury

Expected return: January 2024(Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Expected return: early November. (Getty Images)

4. Marlon Pack: Ankle ligament damage

Expected return: early November. (Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn MousinhoLeague OneFootball