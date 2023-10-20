Portsmouth v Carlisle United: Two changes and some big omissions as boss makes tough calls

Pompey return to league action at Fratton Park against League One new boys Carlisle.
Here’s how we think the Blues will line up.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Pompey players (L-R) Sean Raggett, Regan Poole, Alex Robertson and Connor Ogilvie are all vying for playing time against Carlisle Photo: The News
2. GK Will Norris
Carry on Norris. If it ain't broke don't fix it, so the keeper carries on between the sticks. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB: Joe Rafferty
Looks like one of Pompey's most consistent performers is ahead of Zak Swanson in the battle to start at right-back, at present. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB: Regan Poole
Back from suspension and, although extremely harsh on Sean Raggett, the man who's probably Pompey's best performer this season comes back into the starting XI. Photo: Jason Brown