Portsmouth v Carlisle United: Two changes and some big omissions as boss makes tough calls

Pompey return to league action at Fratton Park against League One new boys Carlisle.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST

And there’s some big calls for John Mousinho to make as players return from injury and suspension at Fratton Park.

Here’s how we think the Blues will line up.

Pompey players (L-R) Sean Raggett, Regan Poole, Alex Robertson and Connor Ogilvie are all vying for playing time against Carlisle

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey players (L-R) Sean Raggett, Regan Poole, Alex Robertson and Connor Ogilvie are all vying for playing time against Carlisle Photo: The News

Carry on Norris. If it ain't broke don't fix it, so the keeper carries on between the sticks.

2. GK Will Norris

Carry on Norris. If it ain't broke don't fix it, so the keeper carries on between the sticks. Photo: Jason Brown

Looks like one of Pompey's most consistent performers is ahead of Zak Swanson in the battle to start at right-back, at present.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

Looks like one of Pompey's most consistent performers is ahead of Zak Swanson in the battle to start at right-back, at present. Photo: Jason Brown

Back from suspension and, although extremely harsh on Sean Raggett, the man who's probably Pompey's best performer this season comes back into the starting XI.

4. CB: Regan Poole

Back from suspension and, although extremely harsh on Sean Raggett, the man who's probably Pompey's best performer this season comes back into the starting XI. Photo: Jason Brown

Related topics:PortsmouthFratton ParkLeague OneJohn MousinhoBlues