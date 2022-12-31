New manager Dean Holden is facing an injury nightmare for the game at Fratton Park, which could have a significant impact on both sides’ seasons.

Two of the division’s so-called big-hitters are in desperate need of a win, with only two league victories between them since their October 17 clash at The Valley – a game the Addicks won 3-0.

But while the Blues will hope victory will kick-start a bid to reach the play-offs, for the visitors, a win will go a long way to boost their attempts to avoid a relegation battle brought on by a current eight-match winless streak in League One.

However, the 18th-placed Londoners’ latest bid to gain maximum points could be impacted by a host of injury concerns.

Keeper Joe Wollacott (finger), Mandela Egbo (quad), Eoghan O’Connell (knee) and Conor McGrandless (ankle) are all definitely out of the PO4 game.

Meanwhile, Steven Sessegnon (knee), Diallang Jaiyesimi (hip) and Chuks Aneke (hamstring) are all being carefully monitored as kick-off quickly approaches (3pm).

That will give Holden – who replaced the sacked Ben Garner – a massive selection headache at a time when he is still searching for his first win following his December 20th appointment.

New Charlton boss Dean Holden Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He drew his first game in charge against Peterborough on Boxing Day but saw his new side slump to a 3-1 defeat at Oxford on Thursday – their fifth defeat in eight games.

Four of the abovementioned seven started the Addicks’ 3-0 win over Danny Cowley’s side back in October.

Despite Charlton’s injury record, Holden will be hoping his team’s recent record at Fratton Park continues, with the London outfit unbeaten on the south coast in their past six visits.

He’ll also be hopeful that the January transfer window will help relieve some of the pressure, with Football Insider today claiming a bid has been made for Rotherham United midfielder Shane Ferguson.

Holden has already made is mark on the club by relinquishing former Pompey player and Cowley target Jayden Stockley of the captaincy.

