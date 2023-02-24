News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Cheltenham Town: Predicted line up with formation and personnel under spotlight

Both formation and selection are under the spotlight as Pompey return to Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
13 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:11pm

Cheltenham Town provide the opposition as John Mousinho aims to build on a solid start as boss.

After starting with a preferred 4-3-3 formation, the Blues head coach has switched to a 4-2-3-1 in the past two games.

How he goes about tackling the Robins, who play with a back three will be interesting, as will the players employed.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey were victorious at Cheltenham earlier in the season.

Photo: Jason Brown

2. GK - Matt Macey

Looking for third clean sheet on the spin and his fifth since joining on loan from Luton.

Photo: Jason Brown

3. RB - Joe Rafferty

What a reassuring presence the Scouser has been after putting his Pompey injury hell to bed.

Photo: Jason Brown

4. CB - Sean Raggett

Has the captain's armband but is being pushed hard by Di'Shon Bernard.

Photo: Jason Brown

