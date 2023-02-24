Portsmouth v Cheltenham Town: Predicted line up with formation and personnel under spotlight
Both formation and selection are under the spotlight as Pompey return to Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
13 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:11pm
Cheltenham Town provide the opposition as John Mousinho aims to build on a solid start as boss.
After starting with a preferred 4-3-3 formation, the Blues head coach has switched to a 4-2-3-1 in the past two games.
How he goes about tackling the Robins, who play with a back three will be interesting, as will the players employed.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up.
