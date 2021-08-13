Portsmouth v Crewe: Predicted Blues starting XI as Danny Cowley prepares to make room for latest signing

A full quota of players were available for him and brother Nicky to work with – a group which also included new-boys Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson.
It’s unlikely Thompson will feature just yet given the care the Blues need to provide as they attempt to get to the bottom of his recent injury worries.
Yet there’s a good chance Morrell will walk straight into the side following his involvement with Wales at the recent European Championships and the level of fitness he’s already displayed following his arrival on Monday night.
But where does Cowley fit him in, and who makes way?
Well, Pompey writer Jordan Cross has come up with a solution and a team line-up which he thinks will take the field against Crewe tomorrow.
Here’s how he believes the Blues’ starting XI and bench will look.