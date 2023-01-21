Pompey welcome Exeter today.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

What's been said

John Mousinho

‘The first way is to win games. Winning games is what the fans want. The other part is to change what they see on a Saturday.

‘All of this I hope goes a long way to the fans to show what I’m about.

‘I hope that goes along way in thinking ‘okay this maybe isn’t quite bizarre as everyone first thought’.

‘It’s ultimately about what we see on the football pitch, that’s my job, that’s my role.

‘For me winning is important but it’s how we go about trying to win and that’s a really important part of it and doing it the right way.

‘I know for a fact there are certain things the fans want to see and winnings one of them but there’s plenty of others that the fans want to see and we need to get to that stage and that point before we start focusing on winning.

‘I think it’s those wins away from winning that we can pick up on and go how we are we going to change the style, how are we going to change the identity, what sort of football are we going to play, what do the fans want to see.

‘Give me some time, wait until you see what happens on the pitch and then we’ll go from there.’

Gary Caldwell

‘Since our Boxing Day game, Portsmouth have played a number of formations, they might have a new manager, so we have to prepare for different scenarios that may come up in the game.

‘But as I say every week the main thing is how we approach the game and how we play. Even though we're away, we have to be aggressive with and without the ball and that is the most important thing.

‘We obviously have to prepared for the challenges Portsmouth will bring. On the day that could be anything but we're ready for that.’

Team news

Pompey

Pompey are not expecting any fresh faces to return for their first contest at Fratton Park since New Years Day.

Tom Lowery saw a specialist on his on going hamstring injury last week and continues to spend some days on the grass and others in doors.

Meanwhile, skipper Clark Robertson is still a distance away before he makes his comeback from a hamstring issue.

The 29-year-old picked up his latest setback last Friday in training as he closed in on his return from a groin problem.

There’s some positive news as Jay Mingi continues his recovery from a knee issue.

The midfielder has had his brace taken off after picking up the issue over a fortnight ago ahead of the contest against Spurs.

The Blues are keen to add a new goalkeeper to the squad before their fixture against Exeter but are expecting Josh Oluwayemi to feature between the sticks.

Joe Rafferty (groin) and Jayden Reid (ACL) also remain sidelined.

Predicted XI: Josh Oluwayemi, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Ronan Curtis, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop.

Exeter

Since the two side’s Boxing Day meeting four-weeks ago, Exeter have lost two key assets to their squad.

Tim Dieng made a shock switch to League Two strugglers Gillingham, for an undisclosed fee.

The Gills met the midfielder’s buy-out clause in his contract, a deal which he signed just a month prior to his exit.

Meanwhile, star man Matt Jay also made a surprise departure, brining an end to his nine-and-a-half year stay at St James Park.

On the injury front, Caldwell will be missing midfielder Kyle Taylor with an ankle issue.

The 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for the next couple of months as he continues his comeback.

Predicted XI: Jamal Blackman, Pierce Sweeney, Cheick Diabate, Alex Hartridge, Jack Caprice, Harry George Kite, Archie Collins, Jack Sparkes, Josh Key, Jevani Brown, Sam Nombe.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 23/20

1-0 7/1, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 18/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1.

Exeter: 12/5

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1.

Officials

Referee: Ollie Yates

Assistant referees: Paul Yates & Joseph Stokes

Fourth official: Adrian Tranter

Key stats (all competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P34 W13 D11 L10

League Position: 15th

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (14)

Most Assists: Owen Dale (four)

Discipline: 49 yellows cards, two red cards

Exeter

Record this season: P33 W12 D9 L12

League Position: 10th

Top goalscorer: Sam Nombe (13)

Most Assists: Jevani Brown (nine)

Discipline: 52 yellow cards, 0 red cards

Form guide

Pompey

L 3-0 Bolton (A) – League One

L 1-0 Bolton (A) – EFL Trophy

L 1-0 Spurs (A) – FA Cup

L 3-1 Charlton (H) – League One

D 2-2 Ipswich (H) – League One

Exeter

D 1-1 Forest Green (H) – League One

W 1-0 Oxford United (A) – League One

W 4-3 Bristol Rovers (A) – League One

D 0-0 Pompey (H) – League One

L 2-0 Bolton (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3.00pm kick-off unless stated)