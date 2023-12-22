Portsmouth v Fleetwood Town: One change among injury concerns as Blues enter festive period
Pompey aim to extend their seven-point advantage at the top of League One as Fleetwood Town arrive at Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:42 GMT
There are injury concerns for John Mousinho to contend with, with a number of doubts going into the final game before Christmas.
Here’s how we think the Blues boss will go against Lee Johnson’s Cod Army side.
1 / 5