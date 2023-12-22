News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth v Fleetwood Town: One change among injury concerns as Blues enter festive period

Pompey aim to extend their seven-point advantage at the top of League One as Fleetwood Town arrive at Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:42 GMT

There are injury concerns for John Mousinho to contend with, with a number of doubts going into the final game before Christmas.

Here’s how we think the Blues boss will go against Lee Johnson’s Cod Army side.

1. Pompey predicted lne-up

Not much debate about the keeper's return after the events of Tuesday night.

2. GK Will Norris

Not much debate about the keeper's return after the events of Tuesday night. Photo: Jason Brown

With Swanson struggling, absolutely no doubt the Scouser starts at right-back.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

With Swanson struggling, absolutely no doubt the Scouser starts at right-back. Photo: Jason Brown

The challenge is to maintain standards in and out of possession since his return to the team.

4. CB: Sean Raggett

The challenge is to maintain standards in and out of possession since his return to the team. Photo: Jason Brown

