Here’s all the stats and big-match details ahead of the tie at Fratton Park (3pm).

What’s been said

Danny Cowley via BBC Radio Solent

‘There’s a lot to like about them (Fleetwood), a really good team.

‘I think Scott Brown, since he’s come in, has done a really good job, they recruited heavily in the summer and got some really good players.

‘Since the first game of the season they’ve only lost twice in the league, drawn six and drawn games they should’ve won. Certainly some good wins and they beat Peterborough away from home.

‘I think they're a team that have got aggressive pressers at the top end of the pitch, fit, athletic boys, they’re big enough to be able to deal with the physicality you need to be able to deal with in League One.

Pompey take on Fleetwood today at Fratton Park.

‘In possession they’ve got some really good ball carriers and some technically gifted players and as a consequence they’re able to play through you and I see them as being a very good team.’

Jay Lynch (goalkeeper) via Fleetwood official website

‘We’re well aware that Portsmouth will be a tough place to go because they’ve been doing well at home.

‘They have a good fan base and are a big club but we want to be there and make a good account of ourselves and hopefully cause an upset.

‘I’m sure we won’t be favourites but in our mind we have a strong belief that we can go there and do something.

Pompey team news

Pompey will still be without Joe Rafferty after an operation that took place last week.

As expected, the right-back is set to miss the next two-three weeks as he continues his recovery, which has seen him sidelined since early-September.

Questions will remain to be seen over the fitness of Joe Pigott after he was withdrawn from Tuesday evening’s victory against Aston Villa under-21’s in the first-half.

Cowley revealed after the game that the Ipswich loanee was taken off as a precaution as he was suffering from a chest infection but is hopeful that he will be fit for the game.

Meanwhile, Tom Lowery could return after much uncertainty over his hamstring injury.

The Blues boss insisted last week that the midfielder was in contention to feature against Ipswich seven days ago, but wasn’t included in the 18-man squad at Portman Road.

Some positive news over Jayden Reid with the 20-year-old back in training with the group after his period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The game at Fratton Park will come too soon for the winger, who is expected to have three more weeks of full training before being in contention for a match day squad.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Connor Ogilvie, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Josh Koroma, Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett.

Fleetwood team news

Summer signing Carlos Mendes Gomes has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be fit to face the Blues at Fratton Park.

The Luton loanee missed periods of the opening stages of the campaign and was handed his first start following the issue last time out against Burton.

Scott Brown will have a fully-fit squad to choose from and is expected to remain with the side that picked up their third league win on Tuesday evening.

Wonderkid Paddy Lane has only found the back of the net once this term after scoring five goals last season.

This saw reported interest from Premier League side Brighton, who were believed to be keen on a £2m swoop in the summer.

Predicted XI: Jay Lynch, Shaun Rooney, Toto Nsiala, Josh Earl, Danny Andrew, Lewis Warrington, Josh Vela, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Paddy Lane, Harvey Macadam, Admiral Muskwe.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 4/7

1-0 6/1, 2-0 13/2, 2-1 15/1, 3-0 10/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 25/1.

Fleetwood: 5/1

1-0 14/2, 2-0 28/1, 2-1 16/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 3/1

0-0 10/1, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1.

Officials

Referee: James Oldham

Assistants: Garry Maskell and Alex James

Fourth official: Aji Ajibola

Key Stats (all competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P14 W8 D4 L2

League Position: 4th

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (8)

Most Assists: Michael Jacobs/Marlon Pack/Clark Robertson (2)

Discipline: 17 yellows cards, 0 red cards

Fleetwood

Record this season: P15 W4 D8 L3

League Position: 12th

Top goalscorer: Daniel Batty and Gerard Garner (2)

Most Assists: Shaun Rooney (2)

Discipline: 30 yellows cards, 1 red cards

Form guide

Pompey

W 5-0 Aston Villa U21 (H) – EFL Trophy

L 3-2 Ipswich (A) – League One

D 2-2 Plymouth Argyle (H) – League One

W 2-0 Burton Albion (A) – League One

W 2-1 Peterborough (H) - League One

Fleetwood

W 1-0 Burton (A) – League One

L 1-0 Barnsley (H) – League One

D 2-2 Carlisle (A) – EFL Trophy

D 1-1 Charlton (H) – League One

W 1-0 Peterborough (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)