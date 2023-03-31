Portsmouth v Forest Green: Three changes in predicted line-up as key players return
Pompey aim to close the gap on the top six against bottom side Forest Green.
By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:48 BST
But anyone expecting a walk in the Fratton Park against Duncan Ferguson’s side may need to think again, as they defeated high-flying Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.
Pompey have key men returning from injury and international duty for the clash – here’s how we think John Mousinho’s side will line up.
