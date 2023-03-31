News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Forest Green: Three changes in predicted line-up as key players return

Pompey aim to close the gap on the top six against bottom side Forest Green.

By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:48 BST

But anyone expecting a walk in the Fratton Park against Duncan Ferguson’s side may need to think again, as they defeated high-flying Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Pompey have key men returning from injury and international duty for the clash – here’s how we think John Mousinho’s side will line up.

Clark Robertson could be set to start against Forest Green.

1. Predicted line-up

Clark Robertson could be set to start against Forest Green.

Photo Sales
The challenge for the Luton loanee is to return to the form we've seen throughout his Pompey stay, after his Port Vale error.

2. GK Matt Macey

The challenge for the Luton loanee is to return to the form we've seen throughout his Pompey stay, after his Port Vale error.

Photo Sales
No reason for the dependable right-back not to continue.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

No reason for the dependable right-back not to continue.

Photo Sales
Feels like Raggett is the first of the central defenders on the team sheet.

4. CB Sean Raggett

Feels like Raggett is the first of the central defenders on the team sheet.

Photo Sales
