Portsmouth v Harrow Borough LIVE: Team news, updates and opinion as the Blues' FA Cup campaign kicks off

Pompey are hoping to lift spirits today as their FA Cup campaign kicks-off at Fratton Park.

By sam cox
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:34 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 1:45 pm
Pompey take on Harrow Borough in the first round of the FA Cup today.

Danny Cowley will eye today’s fixture with non-league Harrow Borough as an ideal opportunity to continue their unbeaten run while boosting positivity at PO4.

And the former Lincoln City boss has already stated that he’ll field a strong team against the seventh-tier side this afternoon.

However, the Boro will be looking to pull off another of the Cup’s giant-killing performances by beating their League One hosts to continue their already memorable run in the competition.

Stick with us at The News for live updates, opinion, and stats throughout.

Pompey v Harrow Borough - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:44

  • Pompey boss names a full strength side
  • Miguel Azeez gains second start for the club
  • Cowley said he had just 16 fit senior players in build up to game
  • Pompey unbeaten in past three games
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:44

John Marquis to led the line again today

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:38

A second start of the season for this man today!

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:14

FORM GUIDE: Harrow Borough

W: South Park 0-1 Harrow

W: Harrow 1-0 Gosport

W: Harrow 2-0 Wimborne

W: Kings Langley 0-2 Harrow

W: Harrow 4-2 Chelmsford

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:10

FORM GUIDE: Pompey

D: Pompey 1-1 Cheltenham Town

W: Pompey 1-0 Bolton

D: Accrington 2-2 Pompey

L: Pompey 0-4 Ipswich

L: Rotherham 4-1 Pompey

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:04

Will Harry Jewitt-White make an appearance today?

The Pompey youngster has been named on the bench alongside Harvey Hughes

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:01

TEAM NEWS

Danny Cowley has named Miguel Azeez and Shaun Williams in his starting XI for today’s FA Cup clash

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:44

15 minutes until team news...

Danny Cowley has hinted at fielding a strong team for this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Harrow Borough and his starting XI will be revealed in 15 minutes.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:38

Today’s opponents...

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:37

Welcome to Fratton Park

Pompey welcome non-league Harrow Borough to Fratton Park today.

