Portsmouth v Harrow Borough LIVE: Team news, updates and opinion as the Blues' FA Cup campaign kicks off
Pompey are hoping to lift spirits today as their FA Cup campaign kicks-off at Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley will eye today’s fixture with non-league Harrow Borough as an ideal opportunity to continue their unbeaten run while boosting positivity at PO4.
And the former Lincoln City boss has already stated that he’ll field a strong team against the seventh-tier side this afternoon.
However, the Boro will be looking to pull off another of the Cup’s giant-killing performances by beating their League One hosts to continue their already memorable run in the competition.
Stick with us at The News for live updates, opinion, and stats throughout.
Pompey v Harrow Borough - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:44
- Pompey boss names a full strength side
- Miguel Azeez gains second start for the club
- Cowley said he had just 16 fit senior players in build up to game
- Pompey unbeaten in past three games
John Marquis to led the line again today
A second start of the season for this man today!
FORM GUIDE: Harrow Borough
W: South Park 0-1 Harrow
W: Harrow 1-0 Gosport
W: Harrow 2-0 Wimborne
W: Kings Langley 0-2 Harrow
W: Harrow 4-2 Chelmsford
FORM GUIDE: Pompey
D: Pompey 1-1 Cheltenham Town
W: Pompey 1-0 Bolton
D: Accrington 2-2 Pompey
L: Pompey 0-4 Ipswich
L: Rotherham 4-1 Pompey
Will Harry Jewitt-White make an appearance today?
The Pompey youngster has been named on the bench alongside Harvey Hughes
TEAM NEWS
Danny Cowley has named Miguel Azeez and Shaun Williams in his starting XI for today’s FA Cup clash
15 minutes until team news...
Danny Cowley has hinted at fielding a strong team for this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Harrow Borough and his starting XI will be revealed in 15 minutes.
Today’s opponents...
Welcome to Fratton Park
Pompey welcome non-league Harrow Borough to Fratton Park today.