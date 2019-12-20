Pompey will be without defensive duo Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup for the visit of Ipswich to Fratton Park.

Both have undergone surgery on knee and Achilles problems respectively in the past week and are not due to return until February.

Central defender Christian Burgess is back from a one-match suspension and is expected to resume his role in the heart of the Blues’ defence.

He’ll likely partner Sean Raggett there, despite Oli Hawkins’ availability again following the birth of his first child.

Ross McCrorie could return to the right-back position after featuring in the centre of midfield for last week’s 4-1 defeat at Accrington.

Meanwhile, skipper Luke Chambers could make a return for the Tractor Boys after he returned to training this week.

The defender has missed the past five games because of a neck injury but is under consideration to play against Pompey.

Janoi Donacien is also in contention after recovering from a virus, while Freddie Sears has declared himself ready after stepping up his fitness from a knee injury suffered in February.