Portsmouth v Leyton Orient: How Blues will line up as they face challenge of filling Robertson void

Pompey return to Fratton Park tomorrow looking to get their promotion push moving once again.A
By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT

And the big challenge for the Blues will be filling the huge void left by Alex Robertson’s season-ending hamstring injury.

Last week it was Gavin Whyte who got the nod to play in the 10 role in the 4-2-3-1 formation favoured by John Mousinsho this term.

Here’s how we think he will go as Leyton Orient arrive at PO4.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

A new challenge awaits in Matt Macey, but Norris firmly remains first choice.

2. GK: Will Norris

A bit in and out at Cheltenham as Pompey didn't make enough of attacking possession and positions, but right-back slot remains his.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

May be some competition on the horizon, but they face a tough task displacing Raggett as he continues to deliver for his side.

4. CB Sean Raggett

