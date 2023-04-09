Portsmouth v Morecambe: Two changes in predicted XI as Blues look to get play-off charge back on track: in pictures
Pompey are back in action once again on Monday as they face Morecambe.
The Blues return to Fratton Park as they look to get their play-off ambitions back on track following their 1-1 draw against MK Dons on Good Friday.
John Mousinho made four changes for the contest at Stadium MK, with Di’Shon Bernard the surprise inclusion at centre-back.
The head coach will be without Joe Morrell, who begins the first of his four-game suspension after picking up a straight red card last time out.
Here’s how we believe the Blues could line-up against strugglers Morecambe on Monday.