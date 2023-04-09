Pompey are back in action once again on Monday as they face Morecambe.

The Blues return to Fratton Park as they look to get their play-off ambitions back on track following their 1-1 draw against MK Dons on Good Friday.

John Mousinho made four changes for the contest at Stadium MK, with Di’Shon Bernard the surprise inclusion at centre-back.

The head coach will be without Joe Morrell, who begins the first of his four-game suspension after picking up a straight red card last time out.

Here’s how we believe the Blues could line-up against strugglers Morecambe on Monday.

Pompey predicted XI against Morecambe.

GK - Matt Macey The Luton loanee made a number of excellent saves at Stadium MK and will hold the number one shirt for the remainder of the campaign.

RB - Joe Raffterty Rafferty has started every game since his return from injury in February and was impressive both at right-back and right-wing back on Friday.

CB - Sean Raggett Has faced unfair criticism from the Fratton faithful in recent months but his outstanding display against MK Dons was a reminder as to how important he is in the Blues' back-line.