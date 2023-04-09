News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Portsmouth v Morecambe: Two changes in predicted XI as Blues look to get play-off charge back on track: in pictures

Pompey are back in action once again on Monday as they face Morecambe.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

The Blues return to Fratton Park as they look to get their play-off ambitions back on track following their 1-1 draw against MK Dons on Good Friday.

John Mousinho made four changes for the contest at Stadium MK, with Di’Shon Bernard the surprise inclusion at centre-back.

The head coach will be without Joe Morrell, who begins the first of his four-game suspension after picking up a straight red card last time out.

Here’s how we believe the Blues could line-up against strugglers Morecambe on Monday.

Pompey predicted XI against Morecambe.

1. Pompey predicted XI

Pompey predicted XI against Morecambe. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The Luton loanee made a number of excellent saves at Stadium MK and will hold the number one shirt for the remainder of the campaign.

2. GK - Matt Macey

The Luton loanee made a number of excellent saves at Stadium MK and will hold the number one shirt for the remainder of the campaign. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Rafferty has started every game since his return from injury in February and was impressive both at right-back and right-wing back on Friday.

3. RB - Joe Raffterty

Rafferty has started every game since his return from injury in February and was impressive both at right-back and right-wing back on Friday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Has faced unfair criticism from the Fratton faithful in recent months but his outstanding display against MK Dons was a reminder as to how important he is in the Blues’ back-line.

4. CB - Sean Raggett

Has faced unfair criticism from the Fratton faithful in recent months but his outstanding display against MK Dons was a reminder as to how important he is in the Blues’ back-line. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BluesMorecambePortsmouthJoe MorrellPompeyStadium MKMK DonsFratton ParkJohn Mousinho