News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth v Oxford United: predicted Blues line-up on Fratton return with big calls to make

By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:29 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:38 GMT

Pompey return to a packed Fratton Park with big calls for John Mousinho to make against his former side.

The key decisions appear to lie in attacking areas as the Blues bid to move another step closer to the Championship. Here's how we think Mousinho will go.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up on Fratton return

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up on Fratton return

Photo Sales
Sixteen clean sheets and counting - a record unsurpassed in English football.

2. GK Will Norris

Sixteen clean sheets and counting - a record unsurpassed in English football. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Quite possibly the best performer at Charlton and nailed on to continue at right-back.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

Quite possibly the best performer at Charlton and nailed on to continue at right-back.

Photo Sales
Continues to maintain levels of performance to silence doubters. More of the same required for final 11 games.

4. CB Sean Raggett

Continues to maintain levels of performance to silence doubters. More of the same required for final 11 games.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthOxford UnitedPompey