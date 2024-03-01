Pompey return to a packed Fratton Park with big calls for John Mousinho to make against his former side.
The key decisions appear to lie in attacking areas as the Blues bid to move another step closer to the Championship. Here's how we think Mousinho will go.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line up on Fratton return
2. GK Will Norris
Sixteen clean sheets and counting - a record unsurpassed in English football. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Joe Rafferty
Quite possibly the best performer at Charlton and nailed on to continue at right-back.
4. CB Sean Raggett
Continues to maintain levels of performance to silence doubters. More of the same required for final 11 games.