Portsmouth are set to ring the changes as they welcome Peterborough United to Fratton Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Pompey boss John Mousinho will make a few tweaks to his line-up ahead of their clash with Peterborough United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

An opportunity will be given to some players to force their way into his side, following the goalless draw with Stevenage at the weekend. Joe Rafferty's red card, which Pompey have chosen not to appeal means that he will be unavailable for selection, and that gives an opportunity for someone to step up in his absence.

Winger Anthony Scully didn't make the trip to the Lamex Stadium on the weekend, and has been ruled out for this evening. Pompey are in need of some attacking inspiration having drawn a few blanks recently, and tonight could be an opportunity for some players to get off the mark and source some confidence.

This is the first of two clashes with Peterborough this week, as the two will meet both in the League Cup and in League One, with the Posh travelling down to Fratton Park again on Saturday. The league is the priority for both sides, and that will mean that changes will be made by both sides.

Darren Ferguson admitted in his pre-match press conference that he would likely field a completely different XI to the one that lost 4-2 to Derby County at the weekend. Ryan de Havilland is being tipped for a start, meanwhile they today announced the signing of Jadel Katongo from Manchester City.

Pompey arguably have better squad depth to Peterborough, who are expected to name a number of 16-year-olds on their bench this evening. If the tie is evenly poised then Mousinho might have to call to his league stars for support, but hopefully a rotated side can seize the opportunity.

Below is how we think John Mousinho might line up his Blues side. Do you think differently? Flick through the pages to see our thought process behind it all.

1 . GK: Ryan Schbofield Back-up goalkeeper at the minute - and will want to deliver a good performance against a League One rival to make John Mousinho consider him. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . RB: Zak Swanson John Mousinho has fired a challenge to Zak Swanson, who could be right-back for the next three matches after Joe Rafferty’s red card. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . CB: Sean Raggett A good display came from him against Fulham in the EFL Trophy, but he wasn’t rewarded on Saturday. He’s got a point to prove tonight. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales