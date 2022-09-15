The second v third game is arguably the clash of the day in League One, with the rivalry that has surfaced between both clubs in recent seasons set to add to the occasion.

However, the Pilgrims’ planning for the eagerly-anticipated fixture will not have been helped by emerging news that boss Steven Schumacher is a ‘top contender’ for the vacant manager’s job at Huddersfield.

According to Football Insider, the 38-year-old is in the frame to replace Danny Schofield, who was sacked by the Championship outfit this week after just one win in nine games.

Plymouth boss Steven Schmacher is being linked with the vacant manager's job at Huddersfield Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Terriers find themselves second from bottom in the table with just two points from eight league games – less than four months after contesting the 2021-22 Championship play-off final.

Schumacher’s named has emerged as a so-called serious option for the John Smith’s Stadium outfit after he replaced Ryan Lowe in the Plymouth hot seat in December.

The job at Home Park represented his first managerial appointment.

And although the Pilgrims eventually missed out on a play-off place at the end of last season after sitting fourth when Lowe moved to Preston, the former Bradford and Bury midfielder has been able to build on the excellent work of his predecessor.

Indeed, currently recognised as one of the best young coaches in England, he has Plymouth once again competing for promotion to the second tier, with Saturday’s visitors to Fratton Park third in the standings with six wins from their opening eight league matches.

Schumacher & Co will do well to ignore the speculation heading into such an important game.

However, if he were keen, then he could, of course, seek counsel from Danny Cowley afterwards.

The Blues boss left Lincoln in September 2019 to take on the managerial position at Huddersfield, following another slow start by the Terriers.

Despite securing their Championship status for another season, though, he was sacked shortly after their safety was sealed.

Since then, Cowley has arrived at Pompey, where he is now in his second full season as manager.

His unbeaten side currently sit second in the table – two points above Plymouth.