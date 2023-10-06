Portsmouth v Port Vale: Big calls to make as Blues hit by injuries and suspensions but popular marksman returns
Pompey have injury and suspensions to deal with as Port Vale arrive at Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST
So boss John Mousinho has decisions to make over how he covers those absences this weekend.
The Blues are boosted by the return of Kusini Yengi, however, after nearly eight weeks out with an ankle injury.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up with some big calls to be made.
1 / 5