Portsmouth v Port Vale: Big calls to make as Blues hit by injuries and suspensions but popular marksman returns

Pompey have injury and suspensions to deal with as Port Vale arrive at Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST

So boss John Mousinho has decisions to make over how he covers those absences this weekend.

The Blues are boosted by the return of Kusini Yengi, however, after nearly eight weeks out with an ankle injury.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up with some big calls to be made.

Kusini Yengi is back in contention for Pompey against Port Vale.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Kusini Yengi is back in contention for Pompey against Port Vale. Photo: Jason Brown

Has there been a more consistent performer for Pompey this season? Probably not.

2. GK Will Norris

Has there been a more consistent performer for Pompey this season? Probably not. Photo: Jason Brown

Okay, okay - Rafferty is also a very good shout when it comes to Pompey's most consistent performer...

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

Okay, okay - Rafferty is also a very good shout when it comes to Pompey's most consistent performer... Photo: Jason Brown

The chance is here. Been so unfortunate to be out of the side as Regan Poole flies and likely to be the first cab off the rank in terms of a replacement, as the Wales man serves a one-game ban.

4. CB: Sean Raggett

The chance is here. Been so unfortunate to be out of the side as Regan Poole flies and likely to be the first cab off the rank in terms of a replacement, as the Wales man serves a one-game ban. Photo: Jason Brown

