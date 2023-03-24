News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth v Port Vale: Two changes in predicted line-up as boss deals with absences on Fratton return - in pictures

Pompey look to continue their late-season play-off charge as they return to Fratton against Port Vale.

By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:04 GMT

A positive result will see the gap closed to the play-offs to four points, with sixth-placed Bolton not in action.

John Mousinho has to contend with selection issues, however, with Joe Pigott suspended and both Joe Morrell and Dane Scarlett away on international duty.

This is how we think the Blues head coach will go against the League One new boys.

Pompey have players away on international duty against Port Vale.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey have players away on international duty against Port Vale.

The rise continues after another excellent showing at Bristol Rovers.

2. GK Matt Macey

The rise continues after another excellent showing at Bristol Rovers.

So reassuring to have the Scouser back, especially with Zak Swanson out of contention at the moment.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

So reassuring to have the Scouser back, especially with Zak Swanson out of contention at the moment.

Been rock solid with the central defender in the kind of form which saw him earn player of the season success last term.

4. CB Sean Raggett

Been rock solid with the central defender in the kind of form which saw him earn player of the season success last term.

