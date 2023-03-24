Portsmouth v Port Vale: Two changes in predicted line-up as boss deals with absences on Fratton return - in pictures
Pompey look to continue their late-season play-off charge as they return to Fratton against Port Vale.
By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:04 GMT
A positive result will see the gap closed to the play-offs to four points, with sixth-placed Bolton not in action.
John Mousinho has to contend with selection issues, however, with Joe Pigott suspended and both Joe Morrell and Dane Scarlett away on international duty.
This is how we think the Blues head coach will go against the League One new boys.
