Pompey were met with chants of frustration, and a chorus of boos, from the travelling supporters at full-time at Whaddon Road, following the damming 1-0 defeat.

And the Blues will be looking to avoid a repeat of the scenes this evening, as they welcome a promotion-pushing Rotherham to Fratton Park.

Those in royal blue are looking to record their first win in six matches, while the Millers are aiming to climb back into the top-two.

Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up against Paul Warne’s side.

1. GK - Gavin Bazunu Barring any injury scares, Bazunu is almost guaranteed to start. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. RB - Hayden Carter Carter could be placed back into right-back tonight. With each passing match he looks a cut above the Blues' current standard, and he'll be missed when his loan ends. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB - Sean Raggett One of the first names on the teamsheet after missing only one league game this season. Favourite for the Player of the Season award. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. CB - Clark Robertson Dropped out of the side at Whaddon Road due to fixture congestion. Likely to reclaim the captaincy against the Millers. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales