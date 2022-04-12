George Hirst could return to Pompey's starting line-up against Rotherham tonight. Picture: Philip Bryan

Portsmouth v Rotherham predicted XI - FIVE changes expected as Leicester loanee and ex-Norwich and Luton midfielders return

Danny Cowley has some decisions to make tonight – as he looks to put Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Cheltenham behind him.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:08 am

Pompey were met with chants of frustration, and a chorus of boos, from the travelling supporters at full-time at Whaddon Road, following the damming 1-0 defeat.

And the Blues will be looking to avoid a repeat of the scenes this evening, as they welcome a promotion-pushing Rotherham to Fratton Park.

Those in royal blue are looking to record their first win in six matches, while the Millers are aiming to climb back into the top-two.

Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up against Paul Warne’s side.

1. GK - Gavin Bazunu

Barring any injury scares, Bazunu is almost guaranteed to start.

2. RB - Hayden Carter

Carter could be placed back into right-back tonight. With each passing match he looks a cut above the Blues' current standard, and he'll be missed when his loan ends.

3. CB - Sean Raggett

One of the first names on the teamsheet after missing only one league game this season. Favourite for the Player of the Season award.

4. CB - Clark Robertson

Dropped out of the side at Whaddon Road due to fixture congestion. Likely to reclaim the captaincy against the Millers.

