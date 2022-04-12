Pompey were met with chants of frustration, and a chorus of boos, from the travelling supporters at full-time at Whaddon Road, following the damming 1-0 defeat.
And the Blues will be looking to avoid a repeat of the scenes this evening, as they welcome a promotion-pushing Rotherham to Fratton Park.
Those in royal blue are looking to record their first win in six matches, while the Millers are aiming to climb back into the top-two.
Here’s how we think the hosts will line-up against Paul Warne’s side.
1. GK - Gavin Bazunu
Barring any injury scares, Bazunu is almost guaranteed to start.
Photo: The News
2. RB - Hayden Carter
Carter could be placed back into right-back tonight. With each passing match he looks a cut above the Blues' current standard, and he'll be missed when his loan ends.
Photo: The News
3. CB - Sean Raggett
One of the first names on the teamsheet after missing only one league game this season. Favourite for the Player of the Season award.
Photo: The News
4. CB - Clark Robertson
Dropped out of the side at Whaddon Road due to fixture congestion. Likely to reclaim the captaincy against the Millers.
Photo: JPIMedia