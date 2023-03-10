Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday: why all 1,600 Owls fans might not travel to Fratton Park for eagerly-anticipated game

Indeed, there might be one or two noticeable gaps in the away end given the weather conditions Owls fans are waking up to this morning.

Supporters of the League One leaders have snapped up all 1,600 tickets allocated to them for the PO4 fixture as Darren Moore’s side close in on a return to the Championship.

But with the Steel City currently enveloped in a thick blanket snow, with reports of schools being closed and residents being snowed in, there’s doubts whether those who were due to head south over the next 24 hours will actuallybe able to start their journeys.

At present, Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead team is advising that people only travel if it is ‘absolutely necessary’, with a Yellow Weather Warning from the Met Office in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

And while the snow is expected to stop around mid-morning and be followed by clear and sunny skies, temperatures overnight are expected to plummet to -6 in areas of the city.

Of course, there’s no such worries in Portsmouth, with the south coast missing out on the Artic conditions that have hit large parts of the country.

Today will see more patchy rain fall, with further precipitation expected during the game, which kicks off at 3pm.

Meanwhile temperatures will not drop below 3C in the next 24 hours.

Pompey host Wednesday as they look to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Barnsley.

John Mousinho’s side are currently 10th in the table – 23 points behind Darren Moore’s side.