Portsmouth are preparing for a huge clash with promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers on Monday night, and their injury situation is far from ideal. Pompey are currently three points clear of Bolton at the top of the League One table, and this clash is set up to be a mouth-watering one.

John Mousinho's men have held their nerve early in the season, but the festive period will be crucial in truly establishing an automatic promotion push. Injuries certainly won't help Pompey, with the injury list growing, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides ahead of Monday night's clash.