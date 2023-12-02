News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth vs Northampton injury news: 13 players out and 2 doubtful ahead of League One clash — gallery

The latest injury updates for both Pompey and Northampton ahead of their Saturday clash.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:17 GMT

Portsmouth will make the journey to Sixfields Stadium this afternoon to take on Northampton Town in their Saturday League One meeting. Pompey will be looking to pile the pressure on league leaders Bolton with a big win on the road, while the Cobblers are looking to gain some crucial points to climb up the table.

Ahead of a chilly clash in Northampton, we've rounded up the latest injury news for both sides as they both expect to be without a number of players. Pompey's Joe Morrell will also see the game out as he serves the last of his two-match ban after picking up a red card against Blackpool.

OUT: ACL injury

1. Regan Poole (Portsmouth)

OUT: ACL injury

OUT: Knee injury picked up during pre-season

2. Josh Dockerill (Portsmouth)

OUT: Knee injury picked up during pre-season

OUT: Knee injury

3. Anthony Scully (Portsmouth)

OUT: Knee injury

OUT: Hamstring injury

4. Tino Anjorin (Portsmouth)

OUT: Hamstring injury

