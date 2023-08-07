The midfielder came off at half-time of Saturday’s League One opener with Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.

With the Blues losing 1-0 at the time, John Mousinho admitted the decision to bring on Christian Saydee was already being considered.

However, a knee concern for Lowery meant it was a straightforward substitution – with Saydee going on to claim a man-of-the-match performance in the 1-1 draw.

Tom Lowery came off at half-time against Bristol Rovers on Saturday with a knee injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Lowery briefly missed part of pre-season with a groin issue, while a problematic hamstring injury kept him out for a total of almost six months last season.

And Pompey’s medical team are currently assessing the latest blow to the ex-Crewe man,

Mousinho told The News: ‘Tom had a little knee injury, it started to swell up and had a bit of fluid on it.

‘He wanted to carry on, it was difficult because I thought he was probably our best player in the first half and tried to affect the game running beyond, but we were thinking about making a change anyway.

‘Wanted to protect him and make sure it doesn’t get any worse. Tom’s substitution had nothing to do with the way he played.

‘He’s okay, it’s a bit of a strange one, he’s not entirely sure why it swelled up, but we’ll assess that. With knees it’s a difficult one.’

Lowery won’t be risked for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup trip to Forest Green Rovers (7.45pm).

Likewise, Paddy Lane also will not feature, despite encouraging recovery after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during the AFC Wimbledon friendly.

The Northern Ireland international’s injury is not as bad as initially feared, although he is not yet ready to return to training.

Mousinho added: ‘Paddy did a bit outside on Friday, he’s not training yet so it’s a lot of straight-line running for him before we go into anything.