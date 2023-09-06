Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordy Hiwula is a free agent yet again, having this week departed Ross County.

The Scottish Premiership club paid a transfer fee to secure his services in June 2022 and he was contracted until the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has now left following four goals in 26 appearances – although hadn’t featured so far this term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hiwula’s career has taken on a nomadic existence, while he has scored just two league goals in almost four years – and netted five times in 52 outings overall since leaving Pompey.

Overall, he has turned out for Manchester City, Yeovil, Walsall (two spells), Huddersfield, Wigan, Bradford, Fleetwood, Coventry, Doncaster and Ross County.

And, of course there was the 2020-21 season at Pompey, where he scored three goals in 15 outings, albeit with availability impacted by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruited on a free transfer by Kenny Jackett in October 2020 after a decent stay at Coventry, Hiwula made just one League One start.

Former Pompey striker Jordy Hiwula is looking for the 13th club of his career after being released by Ross County earlier this week. Picture: Joe Pepler

Instead he was primarily used off the bench, while started four EFL Trophy matches, including the March 2021 final against Salford.

With Ellis Harrison collecting a late injury, Hiwula was named in Jackett’s starting XI in a match played behind-closed-doors due to Covid.

He was replaced at half-time by Marcus Harness, so wasn’t on the pitch when the Blues ultimately lost a penalty shoot-out 4-2 following a goalless draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hiwula would feature just once for Jackett’s replacement Danny Cowley, handed 30 minutes off the bench in the final match of the season against Accrington.

The striker was then released in the summer of 2021, with a switch to Pompey’s League One rivals Doncaster his next move.

However, Hiwula struggled at the Keepmoat Stadium during what would prove to be a relegation season, scoring once in 25 appearances.

Nonetheless, Ross County recruited him last summer for a ‘nominal’ fee and his last appearance came for their reserves in last week’s 8-0 win at Wick Academy in the North of Scotland Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad