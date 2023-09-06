Portsmouth Wembley striker and ex-Coventry, Bradford and Huddersfield man seeking 13th club - at the age of 28
Jordy Hiwula is a free agent yet again, having this week departed Ross County.
The Scottish Premiership club paid a transfer fee to secure his services in June 2022 and he was contracted until the end of this season.
However, he has now left following four goals in 26 appearances – although hadn’t featured so far this term.
Hiwula’s career has taken on a nomadic existence, while he has scored just two league goals in almost four years – and netted five times in 52 outings overall since leaving Pompey.
Overall, he has turned out for Manchester City, Yeovil, Walsall (two spells), Huddersfield, Wigan, Bradford, Fleetwood, Coventry, Doncaster and Ross County.
And, of course there was the 2020-21 season at Pompey, where he scored three goals in 15 outings, albeit with availability impacted by injury.
Recruited on a free transfer by Kenny Jackett in October 2020 after a decent stay at Coventry, Hiwula made just one League One start.
Instead he was primarily used off the bench, while started four EFL Trophy matches, including the March 2021 final against Salford.
With Ellis Harrison collecting a late injury, Hiwula was named in Jackett’s starting XI in a match played behind-closed-doors due to Covid.
He was replaced at half-time by Marcus Harness, so wasn’t on the pitch when the Blues ultimately lost a penalty shoot-out 4-2 following a goalless draw.
Hiwula would feature just once for Jackett’s replacement Danny Cowley, handed 30 minutes off the bench in the final match of the season against Accrington.
The striker was then released in the summer of 2021, with a switch to Pompey’s League One rivals Doncaster his next move.
However, Hiwula struggled at the Keepmoat Stadium during what would prove to be a relegation season, scoring once in 25 appearances.
Nonetheless, Ross County recruited him last summer for a ‘nominal’ fee and his last appearance came for their reserves in last week’s 8-0 win at Wick Academy in the North of Scotland Cup.
On Monday, a short statement on the club’s official website said: ‘Ross County FC can confirm that forward Jordy Hiwula has left the Club.
‘Jordy, who joined Ross County in Summer 2022, made 26 appearances. Everyone at Ross County wishes Jordy all the best for the future.’