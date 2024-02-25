‘Portsmouth were quiet and seen much better teams… Charlton support is embarrassing!’: Debate rages after Valley stalemate
Pompey were pretty quiet today. Heard them for a few songs at the start, and then it was a bit dead to be honest #pompey @Turkishcypriot8
I was in the home stand and there is zero atmosphere from Charlton. A nothing club hope you get relegated. Pompey great support as always. L2 here you come @GaryBootie45
For all the people there they did not make a lot of noise at all seen much better teams come to The Valley with less support this season #cafc #pompey @shaunyalad88
Your home support was embarrassing. Carlisle were much more impressive. You should be ashamed. Your team and club need you and it was like a kid’s library. Only heard you twice in 97 mins. @themartinfish
We played well below par and still never looked like losing, watching you play today I expect us to be two divisions apart next season, might be a very long time before we meet again. @peckham65grant
You haven’t been promoted yet, your usual bottle job will come and we will be playing each other again next season. @SamCafcTyler
How Pompey are top of the this league I'll never know, always generates an atmosphere this fixture that we'll miss next season, good to see some old faces again #cafc @paulthecab
Normally happy with a point but looking at respective league positions, feel like 2 points dropped. Especially with our tough run in. @GALMAN
The main thing is not to lose. And on a day when you’re rivals lose, we should be celebrating. @Roydini25
With main rivals losing , a point won for Pompey in a difficult away game against an improving and pumped-up Charlton. Fair result. Both teams had chances to win it or lose it. Pompey owe point to yet more solid defending on the road. Not a bad 0-0. @IanDarke
Decent point that. Could’ve won it but for a bit more quality. Pompey not as good as I expected and they were very happy with their point. Just shows what a missed opportunity this season has been. #cafc @charlton_exile
Went to this game today and don’t support either team but have to say this was a fair result - Charlton are better than their position in the league - Pompey are a decent side but a draw was a fair result all round. @peedee67