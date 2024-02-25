Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey were pretty quiet today. Heard them for a few songs at the start, and then it was a bit dead to be honest #pompey @Turkishcypriot8

I was in the home stand and there is zero atmosphere from Charlton. A nothing club hope you get relegated. Pompey great support as always. L2 here you come @GaryBootie45

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For all the people there they did not make a lot of noise at all seen much better teams come to The Valley with less support this season #cafc #pompey @shaunyalad88

Your home support was embarrassing. Carlisle were much more impressive. You should be ashamed. Your team and club need you and it was like a kid’s library. Only heard you twice in 97 mins. @themartinfish

We played well below par and still never looked like losing, watching you play today I expect us to be two divisions apart next season, might be a very long time before we meet again. @peckham65grant

You haven’t been promoted yet, your usual bottle job will come and we will be playing each other again next season. @SamCafcTyler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Pompey are top of the this league I'll never know, always generates an atmosphere this fixture that we'll miss next season, good to see some old faces again #cafc @paulthecab

Normally happy with a point but looking at respective league positions, feel like 2 points dropped. Especially with our tough run in. @GALMAN

The main thing is not to lose. And on a day when you’re rivals lose, we should be celebrating. @Roydini25

With main rivals losing , a point won for Pompey in a difficult away game against an improving and pumped-up Charlton. Fair result. Both teams had chances to win it or lose it. Pompey owe point to yet more solid defending on the road. Not a bad 0-0. @IanDarke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decent point that. Could’ve won it but for a bit more quality. Pompey not as good as I expected and they were very happy with their point. Just shows what a missed opportunity this season has been. #cafc @charlton_exile