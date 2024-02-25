News you can trust since 1877
‘Portsmouth were quiet and seen much better teams… Charlton support is embarrassing!’: Debate rages after Valley stalemate

There was plenty being said online after the stalemate between Pompey and Charlton at The Valley. Opinions spilled forth on X, formerly Twitter, over events both on and off the pitch. Here’s a sample of those views.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT
Pompey were pretty quiet today. Heard them for a few songs at the start, and then it was a bit dead to be honest #pompey @Turkishcypriot8

I was in the home stand and there is zero atmosphere from Charlton. A nothing club hope you get relegated. Pompey great support as always. L2 here you come @GaryBootie45

For all the people there they did not make a lot of noise at all seen much better teams come to The Valley with less support this season #cafc #pompey @shaunyalad88

Your home support was embarrassing. Carlisle were much more impressive. You should be ashamed. Your team and club need you and it was like a kid’s library. Only heard you twice in 97 mins. @themartinfish

We played well below par and still never looked like losing, watching you play today I expect us to be two divisions apart next season, might be a very long time before we meet again. @peckham65grant

You haven’t been promoted yet, your usual bottle job will come and we will be playing each other again next season. @SamCafcTyler

How Pompey are top of the this league I'll never know, always generates an atmosphere this fixture that we'll miss next season, good to see some old faces  again #cafc @paulthecab

Normally happy with a point but looking at respective league positions, feel like 2 points dropped. Especially with our tough run in. @GALMAN

The main thing is not to lose. And on a day when you’re rivals lose, we should be celebrating. @Roydini25

With main rivals losing , a point won for Pompey in a difficult away game against an improving and pumped-up Charlton. Fair result. Both teams had chances  to win it or lose it.  Pompey owe point to yet more solid defending on the road.  Not a bad 0-0. @IanDarke

Decent point that. Could’ve won it but for a bit more quality. Pompey not as good as I expected and they were very happy with their point. Just shows what a missed opportunity this season has been. #cafc @charlton_exile

Went to this game today and don’t support either team but have to say this was a fair result - Charlton are better than their position in the league - Pompey are a decent side but a draw was a fair result all round. @peedee67

