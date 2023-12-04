The Northern Ireland international's form is flying - and there's a promise about what's next ahead of the League One showdown with high-flying Bolton Wanderers

Paddy Lane is adamant there’s a lot more to come from him as he hits a rich vein of form.

The Pompey winger is confident there’s still a lot of gains to be made in his game, as he produces form to delight the Fratton faithful.

Lane’s two-goal salvo at Northampton made it five goals this season, with the 22-year-old undoubtedly the pick of the Blues wingers this term.

The Northern Ireland international feels he’s being driven on by the appreciation of Pompey fans this term, with his conviction there’s even better displays ahead.

Lane said: ‘I’m loving my football here. It comes from the staff, because they give me full belief.

‘The lads believe in me too and we all get on well. Except for the Blackpool game I’ve been happy with most of my performances, I just need to keep going.

‘The fans are driving me on. In the first half when they were chanting my name it was one of the best feelings ever. It’s a dream. I just need to keep going and putting on performances for them, the staff and the lads.

‘There’s 100 per cent more to come. In training I do my bits with Zesh (Rehman), Northy (Shaun North), Jon (Harley) and the gaffer. I just want to be able to keep working on what I’m doing, because I’m only going to get better and better.’

After hitting three goals in as many games in September, Lane went nine games without adding to his tally, before the five-star showing at Sixfields. The former Stoke, Brighton and West Ham target acknowledged greater end product was definitely an area where he could show improvement.

He added: ‘I had a chat with the gaffer before the Blackpool game and we said it’s something I can definitely improve on. Hopefully the two goals are now something to improve and kick on from.

