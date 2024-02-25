Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Jones believes Pompey were ‘delighted’ to leave Charlton with a point.

And the former Southampton boss was adamant his side were the better team in the second half in the 0-0 draw at The Valley.

The struggling Addicks halted the leader’s four-game winning run, in a clash where both sides had presentable openings.

John Mousinho’s side failed to make the most of decent chances in the first half, as both teams hit the woodwork.

Charlton were brighter after the restart with neither side creating much of note, before Myles Peart-Harris passed up a great opening to win it late on.

Jones was clear he thought Pompey were happy with the point, after his side provided a decent test of their credentials.

He told the South London Press: 'We were the better side in the second half. You could see how many times they went down or picked up injuries or whatever it was. We showed we are an aggressive team and went right after them.

'They’ll be getting on the bus there and be delighted with a point. It’s a good point for them with the other two (Derby and Bolton) having lost. They were in a proper game today and that’s all we can ask.

'These are a good side. They’re top of the league. They’re scoring at will against most sides. For us to put in the level of performance and keep a clean sheet – I’m especially pleased with the second-half performance – then yes, it looks as though we’ve taken a step in the right direction.'

Charlton failed to end a run of 15 League One games without a win, but have now held two promotion sides in succession after drawing at Bolton last weekend.

Jones added: 'We went toe-to-toe with Bolton and again against these today. I saw a lot of what I wanted to see from my team. Apart from a little bit of quality in the final third it was an excellent performance.

'We don’t think we’ve cracked it in anyway but we’re laying a foundation where we can defend well and keep clean sheets. Then we have to make sure that we score at the other end. It’s a really positive point. A positive performance. We’ve gone toe-to-toe with the league leaders and they’re a good side. They’re scoring, they’re putting fours past people. We were more than value for our point.