But speaking to The Sun, the winger vowed he's doing everything in his path to get Pompey into the Championship.

Curtis has enjoyed another fine season at Fratton Park.

In the Blues' latest League One promotion push, he's scored 14 times in 47 appearances – meaning he's hit double figures each campaign since arriving from Derry City in June 2018.

His latest effort came in Saturday's 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, which helped put Danny Cowley's side back in the play-off driving seat.

It also places him just three goals behind Yakubu in Pompey's top goalscorers of the 21st century.

Curtis has been linked with the likes of Brentford, Blackburn and Reading in the past.

The Republic of Ireland international confessed there are clubs from the above casting admiring glances once again as the summer looms.

However, with the Blues firmly in the promotion race heading into Sunday's crucial clash with Accrington, he’s firmly focused on the task at hand.

Speaking to The Sun before last Saturday's win at Plough Lane, Curtis said: ‘I know there is a lot of interest from clubs above us right now.

‘That's encouraging but all I'm concentrating on is helping Portsmouth to go up.

‘Since Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky came in, they've been a huge help to me and to the rest of the squad.

‘Danny always came across too “nice” to be a manager. Having seen him bare his teeth on occasion, I now know I was wrong about that.

‘But he and Nicky have helped build a tremendous spirit in the team. Whether I get the record or not, it's the team that matters.

‘What happens at the end of the season will be taken care of. I just want to repay the faith Portsmouth showed in me by helping get us up.'