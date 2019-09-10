Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been handed his full Republic of Ireland debut.

The Pompey winger starts for Mick McCarthy’s side’s friendly against Bulgaria in Dublin tonight.

It represents Curtis’ third senior cap for his country – and first since last November.

Curtis starts in a left-wing role as the Eire boss makes 10 changes for their 1-1 Euros 2020 qualifier with Switzerland last week.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in 51 appearances for the Blues, will be hoping to catch McCarthy's eye.

Former Fratton favourite Enda Stevens is on the bench at the Aviva Stadium.

Meanwhile, on-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie again skippers Scotland under-21s in their Euros 2021 qualifier in Croatia.