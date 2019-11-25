Have your say

Ryan Williams eyed inflicting damage on former club Rotherham and vowed: I won’t tone down any goal celebration.

The Australian international opened his Pompey scoring account in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Rochdale.

Ryan Williams celebrated his maiden Pompey goal in Saturday's 3-0 triumph at Rochdale Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Now Rotherham are tonight scheduled to visit Fratton Park – the club he represented 88 times and netted five times for.

During his two years with the Millers, Williams won promotion to the Championship through the 2017-18 League One play-offs.

Yet he rejected a new deal with Paul Warne’s side to this summer reunite with the Blues, where he started his career.

It was a decision inevitably attracting criticism from some sections of a support already reeling following relegation from the Championship.

And Williams is adamant he will not rein in his emotions should he register for Pompey in successive matches, irrespective of the opposition.

He said: ‘I will definitely celebrate, I know people say “I am not going to celebrate against my old club”. Why not?

‘They will definitely give it to me, so why wouldn’t I give it back?

‘I don’t quite understand that, it’s the emotion of it all.

‘I had a good time there, got a bit of grief off the fans obviously when I left, but if I score I am definitely going to celebrate.

‘I’ll stay friends with everyone, they won’t care if I celebrate, that's what you do in sport.

‘I will definitely celebrate, 100 per cent, even if someone else scores (for Pompey).’

Williams has made 14 appearances during his Pompey second spell, while amassed six outings during his first association.