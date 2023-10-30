Emma Jones is congratulated for her winner against MK Dons in the National League Cup

Emma Jones scored the only goal at the Fairfields Sports Hub to stretch the Blues’ winning run to seven games.

Jay Sadler made four changes from the side that won at Rugby Borough in the league the previous week. Evie Gane, Ella Wild, Georgie Freeland and Emily Pitman were all handed starts, as Jazz Younger, Izzy Collins, Dani Lane and Sophie Quirk dropped to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took a while to get into the game, with their in-form opponents causing some problems in the opening stages.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chances were proving to be very much at a premium and both goalkeepers were enjoying a quiet afternoon between the sticks.

The best opportunities for each side arrived right at the end of the first half and Nicola Puddick ran half the length of the pitch before firing narrowly wide for the Dons. A Beth Lumsden corner was then cleared only as far as Pitman at the other end of the pitch, but her volley was held by Chloe Sansom.

It was a much livelier contest following the restart and the Blues were the quickest side out of the blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sansom did well to collect a dangerous delivery from Jones, with Pitman waiting to pounce at the back post. And the keeper did even better just before the hour mark, managing to prevent Wild’s effort from finding the top corner.Pressure was starting to be applied, although Pitman could not quite connect with Lumsden’s drilled ball across the face of goal.

The chances kept coming and Sansom was called into action again, this time getting down to gather a Lumsden shot from the edge of the area.

And the breakthrough did arrive on 75 minutes, when Barrett drove purposefully down the right before picking out Jones to nod home.

Sadler turned to his bench to provide fresh legs, with summer signing Kelci Bowers among those coming on to make her debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad