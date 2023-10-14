Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 35-year-old, who is currently in her third spell as a Blues player, has received the lengthy punishment after using ‘ableist language’ towards an opposition player during her time at Southampton.

The in-game incident happened during Saints’ Women's Championship fixture against Sunderland on February 12.

When initially charged with the offence, an FA statement read: ‘It is alleged that her (Rutherford’s) language towards a Sunderland Ladies player was abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting, and it is also further alleged that the language used was discriminatory as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to disability.’

Pompey Women midfielder Leeta Rutherford

Rutherford, who has started seven of Pompey Women’s eight games this season, denied the charge but was found guilty by an independent commission.

The experienced campaigner has also been fined and instructed to complete a face-to-face education programme.

Pompey Women are currently third in the FA Women’s National League southern premier division table, six points behind current leaders Hastag United but with two games in hand. Jay Sadler’s side’s next game is against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Rutherford, who has also played for Lewes and Crystal Palace, returned to the club in July following 15 appearances for Southampton last season.

Prior to her latest stint with the Blues, the midfielder had made 215 appearances for Pompey, scoring 46 goals, following her debut in 2005.