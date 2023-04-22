Harry Jewitt-White has been handed his full Football League debut in today's visit of Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Following a fourth successive draw in the midweek trip to Oxford United which ended play-off hopes, the Blues’ head coach has made two changes against Accrington.

Hayling Island’s Jewitt-White, who spent a spell on loan at Gosport Borough earlier this campaign, comes in for Ryan Tunnicliffe in midfield.

Having appeared off the bench at Peterborough for his league debut in February, the 19-year-old starts for the first time in League One.

Also named in the starting XI is Ryley Towler, who replaces Sean Raggett to form a central-defensive partnership with Di’Shon Bernard.

It’s a rare first-team absence for Raggett, who instead drops to the bench, joining Clark Robertson and Owen Dale.

However, Tunnicliffe and Reeco Hackett fail to make the squad, with Jay Mingi also continuing his absence.

Meanwhile, former Pompey Academy player Tommy Leigh starts for struggling Accrington.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Bernard, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Jewitt-White, Lowery, Lane, Bishop, Jacobs.