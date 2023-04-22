News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
56 minutes ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
1 hour ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
2 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
3 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
4 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Portsmouth youngster handed maiden league start as John Mousinho looks towards the future

Harry Jewitt-White makes his full Football League debut as John Mousinho rips up his fading team.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:07 BST
Harry Jewitt-White has been handed his full Football League debut in today's visit of Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesHarry Jewitt-White has been handed his full Football League debut in today's visit of Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Harry Jewitt-White has been handed his full Football League debut in today's visit of Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Following a fourth successive draw in the midweek trip to Oxford United which ended play-off hopes, the Blues’ head coach has made two changes against Accrington.

Hayling Island’s Jewitt-White, who spent a spell on loan at Gosport Borough earlier this campaign, comes in for Ryan Tunnicliffe in midfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having appeared off the bench at Peterborough for his league debut in February, the 19-year-old starts for the first time in League One.

Also named in the starting XI is Ryley Towler, who replaces Sean Raggett to form a central-defensive partnership with Di’Shon Bernard.

Most Popular

It’s a rare first-team absence for Raggett, who instead drops to the bench, joining Clark Robertson and Owen Dale.

However, Tunnicliffe and Reeco Hackett fail to make the squad, with Jay Mingi also continuing his absence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, former Pompey Academy player Tommy Leigh starts for struggling Accrington.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Bernard, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Jewitt-White, Lowery, Lane, Bishop, Jacobs.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Raggett, Dale, Thompson, Scarlett, Pigott, Robertson.

Related topics:John MousinhoSean RaggettFootball LeaguePortsmouth