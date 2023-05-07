News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth youngster handed opportunity to secure Fratton future as Blues boss makes changes against Wycombe

Josh Oluwayemi starts against Wycombe for Pompey’s last game of the season.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 7th May 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Josh Oluwayemi starts for Pompey against Wycombe in their final match of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJosh Oluwayemi starts for Pompey against Wycombe in their final match of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Josh Oluwayemi starts for Pompey against Wycombe in their final match of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 22-year-old comes in for his ninth Blues appearance, replacing Luton loanee Matt Macey.

The decision is driven by John Mousinho’s desire to see the goalkeeper in action ahead of finalising his retained list.

Oluwayemi is one of 13 players out of contract this summer, yet remains highly regarded by Fratton Park staff.

He is among two Blues changes, with the winners of the encounter to claim eighth spot in League One this season.

Mousinho has also dropped Joe Pigott to the bench, with Tom Lowery replacing him for the visit of the Chairboys.

Once again there are no Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi and Reeco Hackett in the squad, while Denver Hume has been struggling with injury.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Rafferty, Bernard, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Lowery, Lane, Bishop, Jacobs.

Subs: Macey, Robertson, Raggett, Thompson, Dale, Pigott, Scarlett.

