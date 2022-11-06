Portsmouth youngster heads out on loan again which suggests midfield concerns are easing

The 18-year-old has returned to non-league Gosport Borough, just days after making his Fratton Park return.

The midfielder was back with the Blues this week after his last Privett Park loan deal expired on Monday.

He was named on the bench for Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy draw against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night without being used.

But Jewitt-White didn’t travel with the Blues for their FA Cup first-round game at Hereford, having featured for Borough in their first qualifying round draw against Hamworthy.

Pompey have well documented injury worries in midfield, although they appear to be making progress on that front thanks to Tom Lowery’s return at Edgar Street and Marlon Park back training after a hamstring injury.

And that has probably come into Danny Cowley’s thinking as he’s granted the academy product another stint away from Fratton Park to aid his development.

Jewitt-White played a full 90 minutes on his Borough return, but couldn’t help them avoid a Southern League premier south division defeat at Beaconsfield.

