Pompey youngster Liam Vincent. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey youngster Liam Vincent has sealed his fifth loan move away from Fratton Park.

The left-back, who is yet to make his Blues debut in two-and-a-half years with the club has rejoined non-league Worthing FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the third time the 20-year-old has joined the National League South side, with his most recent stay with the Rebels coming earlier this season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent walked straight into the Worthing side for last night’s 6-2 Sussex Transport Senior Cup win against Crawley.

The former Bromley player wasn’t part of the Pompey squad that beat Gillingham 5-1 in the EFL Trophy last week, despite John Mousinho including fringe players and a couple of Academy youngsters in his plans.

Last month the head coach said he was keen on finding another loan destination for Vincent’s ongoing development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘We will monitor it and see if there are any other loan options for Liam in the short-term.

‘But, at the moment, he is back training with us and competing in the squad. With some of the injuries we pick up, it’s always useful to have those bodies around.

‘We would love for Liam to have games somewhere if he’s not getting them here, so we’ll just see how that situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

‘Worthing approached us to get him on a month’s loan because their left-back was injured, then the player came back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was always filling in as a replacement and, for all intents and purposes, did well there.

‘Now he’s back in with us and training. He’s back to full fitness and it’s just a case of finding the right club which suits him.