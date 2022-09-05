Portsmouth youngster returns to Fratton Park after frustrating National League loan spell
Liam Vincent has returned to Fratton Park after Maidstone United decided against extending his loan.
The left-back last month joined the National League side on an initial 28-day arrangement, with the potential for a lengthier stay.
However, during this time there, Vincent featured in just 76 minutes of first-team football and failed to make the squad in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Gateshead.
The highly-rated 19-year-old was also substituted at half-time in his sole Stones start in 1-1 draw at Altrincham in August.
Overall, he made two appearances and was unused on the bench three times – but has now left Hakan Hayrettin’s team.
Instead, the Stones boss insists he wants to employ more experienced players for the 10th-place side.
‘At the end of the day, we went for more men than anything else and Liam’s a kid learning his trade.
‘Would I sign him again? Yes, probably, but in a team that’s been established at this level a little bit longer.’
Maidstone have opted to move skipper Gavin Hoyte across from right-back to fill their problematic left-back slot.
Jerome Binnom-Williams and Raphe Brown remain sidelined by injury, hence Vincent’s initial recruitment on a short-term loan.
For the ex-Bromley youngster, it was the opportunity to finally get first-team matches under his belt after effectively a year out through a stress fracture of his left shin.
He made his first Blues bow in July for a friendly against the Hawks - 13 months after becoming Danny Cowley’s first Fratton Park signing.
Vincent marked the occasion by coming off the bench to net with a superb left-footed free-kick in the 3-0 triumph.
Overall, he made seven appearances during the pre-season campaign, consisting of outings for both the first-team and a Pompey XI.
That availability offered tremendous encouragement following his long-term injury issues, with Cowley subsequently keen to find games elsewhere to maintain his development.
However, Vincent is now back at Pompey, ironically at a time when the left-back spot is becoming congested.
Clark Robertson demonstrated his versatility by playing there against Peterborough on Saturday and weighing in with an excellent assist in the 2-1 win.
Connor Ogilvie was absent following the birth of his son, while Denver Hume is nearing a league return after making his comeback at Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy following six months out with back issues.
