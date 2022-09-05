Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back last month joined the National League side on an initial 28-day arrangement, with the potential for a lengthier stay.

However, during this time there, Vincent featured in just 76 minutes of first-team football and failed to make the squad in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Gateshead.

The highly-rated 19-year-old was also substituted at half-time in his sole Stones start in 1-1 draw at Altrincham in August.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall, he made two appearances and was unused on the bench three times – but has now left Hakan Hayrettin’s team.

Instead, the Stones boss insists he wants to employ more experienced players for the 10th-place side.

‘At the end of the day, we went for more men than anything else and Liam’s a kid learning his trade.

Liam Vincent has spent the last month at National League Maidstone United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Would I sign him again? Yes, probably, but in a team that’s been established at this level a little bit longer.’

Maidstone have opted to move skipper Gavin Hoyte across from right-back to fill their problematic left-back slot.

Jerome Binnom-Williams and Raphe Brown remain sidelined by injury, hence Vincent’s initial recruitment on a short-term loan.

For the ex-Bromley youngster, it was the opportunity to finally get first-team matches under his belt after effectively a year out through a stress fracture of his left shin.

He made his first Blues bow in July for a friendly against the Hawks - 13 months after becoming Danny Cowley’s first Fratton Park signing.

Vincent marked the occasion by coming off the bench to net with a superb left-footed free-kick in the 3-0 triumph.

Overall, he made seven appearances during the pre-season campaign, consisting of outings for both the first-team and a Pompey XI.

That availability offered tremendous encouragement following his long-term injury issues, with Cowley subsequently keen to find games elsewhere to maintain his development.

However, Vincent is now back at Pompey, ironically at a time when the left-back spot is becoming congested.

Clark Robertson demonstrated his versatility by playing there against Peterborough on Saturday and weighing in with an excellent assist in the 2-1 win.

Connor Ogilvie was absent following the birth of his son, while Denver Hume is nearing a league return after making his comeback at Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy following six months out with back issues.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.