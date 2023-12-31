The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances for Pompey since his summer arrival

As a clutch of clubs jostled for his signature, it was Pompey’s proposed first-team pathway which clinched the deal.

Yet by his own admission, not even Terry Devlin anticipated the extent of his Fratton Park involvement during the opening six months of life in England.

Aged 19, the midfielder from Cookstown, County Tyrone, moved to the Blues from Glentoran in a £90,000 deal in June, rejecting the likes of Sunderland, Derby, Stoke and Brentford.

Surprisingly he was named on Pompey’s bench for the opening match of the League One campaign and has now totalled 19 appearances and two goals.

Terry Devlin was handed his third League One start in Pompey's goalless draw at Exeter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That includes starting the goalless draw at Exeter, with Joe Morrell making way - another remarkable show of faith in the Northern Ireland under-21 international.

Devlin told The News: ‘There were a few clubs in for me, but Pompey is the one that caught my eye the most and the plan they had for me. Although I didn’t expect to play as much as I have.

‘I thought this year would be about bedding myself in, getting used to the full-time environment and training, coming up to standard - and I’ve had to adapt really quickly.

‘When I talked about signing, I was told it would be a development thing, that it would take time and I wouldn’t go straight into the side.

‘They didn’t see me going on loan, which obviously filled me full of confidence. Maybe I could play for the first-team towards the back end of the campaign, allowing me to get used to everything.

‘It was about letting me settle in, adjusting to living on my own, to get used to the standard and pace - but my first-team involvement has come sooner than I thought and I’m loving every minute of it.

‘The gaffer gave me my league debut at Derby when we were 1-0 down, then brought me on at Barnsley when 3-2 up. To see him having that trust in me was fantastic.

‘It’s a lot higher intensity and quicker pace over here, everyone is full-time, whereas back home there are part-time teams, while the opposition over here has a lot more quality.

‘I’ve been coming on in loads of different positions as well, which is good, obviously it means the manager trusts me and can put me on in big games.

‘It’s full of ups and downs, you’ve just got to be ready for when you are called upon. The coaches have been brilliant with me and it seems to be paying off.’

Devlin is continuing to embrace the challenges of living away from Northern Ireland and creating a new home for himself on the south coast.

And having turned 20 in November, he’s enjoying coming of age under the Pompey glare.

Devlin added: ‘I’ve adapted pretty well, it has really helped that a lot of new lads also arrived during the summer, so I wasn't coming into a squad that already knew each other.

‘I live in Cosham by myself, it took a bit of getting used to, having to cook and clean for myself without my mum running after me, but whenever she comes over I get her to do it again!