Portsmouth's 2023-24 League One fixtures in full - including dates of Derby, Bolton, Reading and Charlton games
Here’s the Blues’ full itinerary for their seventh consecutive season in the third tier.
Note: fixtures can be re-scheduled due to international dates and commitments, while rounds one and two of the FA Cup will be on the weekends of November 4-5 and December 2-3.
AUGUST
Sat 5 - Bristol Rovers (H)
Sat 12 - Leyton Orient (A)
Tue 15 - Exeter City (H)
Sat 19 - Cheltenham Town (H)
Sat 26 - Stevenage (A)
SEPTEMBER
Sat 2 - Peterborough United (H)
Sat 9 - Barnsley (A) - International Date
Sat 16 - Derby County (A)
Sat 23 - Lincoln City (H)
Sat 30 - Wigan Athletic (A)
OCTOBER
Tue 3 - Wycombe Wanderers (H)
Sat 7 - Port Vale (H)
Sat 14 - Northampton Town (A) - International Date
Sat 21 - Carlisle United (H)
Tue 24 - Cambridge United (A)
Sat 28 - Reading (A)
NOVEMBER
Sat 11 - Charlton Athletic (H)
Sat 18 - Oxford United (A) - International Date
Sat 25 - Blackpool (H)
Tue 28 - Burton Albion (A)
DECEMBER
Sat 9 - Bolton Wanderers (H)
Sat 16 - Shrewsbury Town (A)
Sat 23 - Fleetwood Town (H)
Tue 26 - Bristol Rovers (A)
Fri 29 - Exeter City (A)
JANUARY
Mon 1 - Stevenage (H)
Sat 6 Cheltenham Town (A) - Emirates FA Cup 3
Sat 13 - Leyton Orient (H)
Sat 20 - Fleetwood Town (A)
Sat 27 - Port Vale (A) - Emirates FA Cup 3
FEBRUARY
Sat 3 - Northampton Town (H)
Sat 10 - Carlisle United (A)
Tue 13 - Cambridge United (H)
Sat 17 - Reading (H)
Sat 24 - Charlton Athletic (A)
MARCH
Sat 2 - Oxford United (H)
Sat 9 - Blackpool (A)
Tue 12 - Burton Albion (H)
Sat 16 Peterborough United (A) - Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
Sat 23 - Barnsley (H) - International Date
Fri 29 - Wycombe Wanderers (A)
APRIL
Mon 1 - Derby County (H)
Sat 6 - Shrewsbury Town (H)
Sat 13 - Bolton Wanderers (A)
Sat 20 Wigan Athletic (H) - Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Sat 27 Lincoln City (A)