Portsmouth's 2023-24 League One fixtures in full - including dates of Derby, Bolton, Reading and Charlton games

Pompey’s 2023-24 League One schedule has been confirmed.
By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Here’s the Blues’ full itinerary for their seventh consecutive season in the third tier.

Note: fixtures can be re-scheduled due to international dates and commitments, while rounds one and two of the FA Cup will be on the weekends of November 4-5 and December 2-3.

AUGUST

Sat 5 - Bristol Rovers (H)

Sat 12 - Leyton Orient (A)

Tue 15 - Exeter City (H)

Sat 19 - Cheltenham Town (H)

Pompey will kick-off their 2023-24 season with a home game against Bristol Rovers Picture: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesPompey will kick-off their 2023-24 season with a home game against Bristol Rovers Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Pompey will kick-off their 2023-24 season with a home game against Bristol Rovers Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sat 26 - Stevenage (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 - Peterborough United (H)

Sat 9 - Barnsley (A) - International Date

Sat 16 - Derby County (A)

Sat 23 - Lincoln City (H)

Sat 30 - Wigan Athletic (A)

OCTOBER

Tue 3 - Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Sat 7 - Port Vale (H)

Sat 14 - Northampton Town (A) - International Date

Sat 21 - Carlisle United (H)

Tue 24 - Cambridge United (A)

Sat 28 - Reading (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 11 - Charlton Athletic (H)

Sat 18 - Oxford United (A) - International Date

Sat 25 - Blackpool (H)

Tue 28 - Burton Albion (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 9 - Bolton Wanderers (H)

Sat 16 - Shrewsbury Town (A)

Sat 23 - Fleetwood Town (H)

Tue 26 - Bristol Rovers (A)

Fri 29 - Exeter City (A)

JANUARY

Mon 1 - Stevenage (H)

Sat 6 Cheltenham Town (A) - Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat 13 - Leyton Orient (H)

Sat 20 - Fleetwood Town (A)

Sat 27 - Port Vale (A) - Emirates FA Cup 3

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 - Northampton Town (H)

Sat 10 - Carlisle United (A)

Tue 13 - Cambridge United (H)

Sat 17 - Reading (H)

Sat 24 - Charlton Athletic (A)

MARCH

Sat 2 - Oxford United (H)

Sat 9 - Blackpool (A)

Tue 12 - Burton Albion (H)

Sat 16 Peterborough United (A) - Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat 23 - Barnsley (H) - International Date

Fri 29 - Wycombe Wanderers (A)

APRIL

Mon 1 - Derby County (H)

Sat 6 - Shrewsbury Town (H)

Sat 13 - Bolton Wanderers (A)

Sat 20 Wigan Athletic (H) - Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat 27 Lincoln City (A)

