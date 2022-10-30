And he has been joined by Zak Swanson and Reeco Hackett as availability problems pile up for Danny Cowley.

Raggett passed a late fitness test on his ongoing back issue to face Shrewsbury, only to be forced off in the 65th minute after aggravating it.

Hackett was also set to start having returned to training on Friday following a knock to his ankle against Oxford United.

However, the winger woke up with a sickness bug on Saturday morning, ruling him out and prompting a reshuffle in Cowley’s starting XI.

As for man-of-the-match Swanson, he was replaced in the 83rd minute by Kieron Freeman after complaining of a tight groin.

Pompey had already lost Joe Rafferty once again in the build up to Saturday, with the former Preston man suffering a recurrence of his groin problem, necessitating another operation.

And Cowley attempted to remain positive following the newest set-backs, with Louis Thompson, Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack and Michael Jacobs still missing.

For the second match running, Sean Raggett was forced off with a back problem as Pompey's injury and unavailability issues worsen. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘Sean passed a fitness test on Saturday and then landed awkwardly and just felt his back again.

‘The problem with Sean is he’ll get on with it, but it stops him running when the back jars and locks up, although hopefully it won’t be too bad.

‘Reeco would have played, with Tunny moving to the left eight, which would have really helped tactically, but he woke up in the morning with a sickness bug.

‘Clark (Robertson) had it as well, he was throwing up in the changing room, but somehow got through the game, so credit to him

‘As for Zak Swanson, he has a tight groin, which is to be expected when a week earlier he had never started a league game – now he has three.

‘With Joe (Rafferty), he was ready to play, then broke down on Thursday.

‘We nearly played him against Oxford, but decided it was a bit of a risk – then in training he went to strike a ball, misconnected and felt his groin.

‘That's the way it’s going for us at the moment on the injury and unavailability front.’

There was one positive at least on Saturday, with Joe Morrell returning from his back issue and coming on in the 65th minute for Jay Mingi.

What’s more, it was an encouraging display from the Welsh international, with several excellent interceptions and tackles.

Cowley added: ‘Joe only trained for the first time on Friday, which was great.

