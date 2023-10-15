News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s attendance compared to League One rivals Derby County, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

Pompey sit top of the League One table after the first 12 games

By Harry Mail
Published 15th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST

Pompey turned to John Mousinho to replace Danny Cowley earlier this year and the former Oxford United man has since worked wonders at Fratton Park. His side sit at the top of League One after the first 12 games of this campaign and are yet to lose in the league.

They have had a break from the action this weekend due to international call-ups.

Here is a look at how Pompey’s average attendance compares to league rivals such as Derby County, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers....

3,309

1. 24. Fleetwood

3,309

3,609

2. 23. Burton

3,609

4,179

3. 22. Cheltenham

4,179 Photo: Pete Norton

4,762

4. 21. Stevenage

4,762 Photo: Pete Norton

