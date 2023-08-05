The Pompey new boy salvaged an opening-day 1-1 draw at Fratton Park with a 92nd-minute header in front of the Fratton End.

The noise went off the scale as the majority of the 19,165 roared their approval at the Aussie’s late effort.

Yengi was blown away by the reaction and the moment he’s been dreaming of after his arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.

He said: ‘It was crazy, it felt amazing.

‘The place erupted and it was so loud - it was a great feeling.

‘The ball went pretty slowly into the back of the net, so I was watching and waiting.

‘The emotions were running wild and it was great.

Pompey new boy Kusini Yengi salutes fans after his late goal against Bristol Rovers today. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘This is what you play football for - scoring goals and making the fans happy.

‘There wasn’t really much to the celebration, the ball just went into the back of the net and my emotions were running wild.

‘I saw everyone going crazy and the Fratton End, staring back at me and punching the air.

‘I’m looking forward to more celebrations now.

‘It was a great atmosphere, it was loud and the fans got on our side.

‘When we attacking they were willed us forward.

‘I’m still struggling with some of the chants, but I’m sure I’ll work that out as I go on!

‘All in all it’s everything I could have ever expected.’

Yengi had a strong call for a penalty not given as he appeared to be pulled down by James Wilson moments after his 83rd-minute introduction.

The 24-year-old told how that moment motivated him to then go on and get on the scoresheet.

He added: ‘It was 100 per cent a penalty.

‘The defender grabbed me a bit and I was trying to stay on my feet.

‘But then he clipped my heels, so I couldn’t stand up. It was unfortunate the ref didn’t give it.

‘When you have situations like that it makes you more eager.